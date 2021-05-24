5 bitter UFC rivalries that ended amicably

The UFC is a promotion built on fighter rivalry, which has been an integral aspect of its mainstream popularity ever since the days of Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz.

The huge animosity between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov draw in a record-breaking number of PPV buys. However, while fans love to see a rivalry play out in the UFC octagon, they also appreciate an amicable conclusion, with both fighters leaving their animosity in the cage.

On that note, let's take a look at five such occasions.

#5 Donald Cerrone and Nate Diaz

To kick off this list is a rivalry between two of the UFC's most well-known fighters, Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone and Stockton's own Nate Diaz. The two men faced off at UFC 141 and had a plethora of trash-talking and taunting in the buildup to their fight.

There were even some physical altercations between the two men, with Diaz knocking off Cerron's iconic hat and shoving him during their pre-fight press conference. Their rivalry crossed over onto the cage, where both men let their feelings known towards the other.

However, once their duel was over, both men having fought a tough three-round battle, they left their animosity in the cage. Cerrone later spoke out about how he approached both the Diaz brothers, and they mutually decided to squash the beef.

#4 Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen

Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen's rivalry is the stuff of legends in the MMA. Sonnen's skill on the microphone allowed him to constantly wage verbal warfare against Silva, who at the time was arguably the most dominant fighter in the UFC.

When the two men went to war for the first time in the UFC, Silva was troubled by Sonnen and was arguably down on the scorecards before managing to lock up a triangle choke submission. Sonnen later claimed a bad referee stoppage and continued to bombard Silva with insults till he secured a rematch.

Silva won again, this time via KO. Rather than continue his tirade of disrespectful insults and taunts, Sonnen accepted the loss and admitted that Silva was the superior fighter. Years later, Silva made appearances on Sonnen's YouTube channel, showing that there was no lasting animosity between the two men.

#3 Jon Jones and Rashad Evans

Jon Jones and Rashad Evans' journey from friend to foe is well-publicised in the UFC. Former training partners Evans became incensed after Jones revealed he was willing to face Evans in the octagon.

Evans left from the gym they once shared, and the two men sparked up a fearsome rivalry. It culminated in a brutal five-round main event, with Jones eventually taking a decision victory.

Since then, the two men seem to have reconciled. Both Jones and Evans spoke together in an interview with CBS Sports, fondly reminiscing their UFC rivalry and expressing their mutual respect for each other.

#2 Michael Bisping and Luke Rockhold

There was zero acting in the fierce hatred Luke Rockhold and Michael Bisping once had for each other. The two men initially fought at UFC Fight Night 55, with Rockhold clinically defeating Bisping in front of a sold-out arena.

Rockhold went on to claim the UFC middleweight title and was initially scheduled to defend it against Chris Weidman at UFC 199. However, Weidman dropped out on short notice due to injury. The UFC were forced to look for someone willing to step in with only two weeks training camp and face Rockhold; Bisping stepped forward.

The UFC pre-fight press conference leading up to this rematch was sensational,l as both men exchanged verbal blows. That only seemed to escalate after Bisping landed his legendary left hook to KO Rockhold early in the fight. Rockhold was furious in his post-fight interviews, swearing vengeance on Bisping.

However, Bisping has since retired from the sport, and Rockhold has taken an extended hiatus as well. The two men appear to have got over their differences with each other, as seen in a recent video of them meeting each other at the gym.

Michael Bisping ran into former opponent Luke Rockhold at the gym...



...which ended in a few laughs and some love for Rockhold's dog, Lucy 🐶 (via @bisping) pic.twitter.com/0bD6UPa08w — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 3, 2021

#1 Conor McGregor and Paul Felder

Conor McGregor could have an entire list made up of just his rivalries alone. However, the one with Felder is notable, as not only did the two men never actually fight, McGregor also appears to have been happy to end things on a positive note.

The two lightweights have been going back and forth on social media for well over a year, with McGregor calling out Felder's nickname, The Irish Dragon, as incorrect due to Felder's German descent. Their fight looked like a strong possibility in the future.

However, Felder recently surprised many by announcing his retirement from the sport, meaning the two men will now never face off in the octagon. That prompted a message of support and respect from McGregor, something he rarely shows to his fellow fighters.

Congrats to the “Irish Dragon” Paul Felder on his retirement!

Proper Pina Colada on me fella! #Respect @felderpaul ☘️ 🐉 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2021