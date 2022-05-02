5 blockbuster fights to book in the UFC bantamweight division

Since Henry Cejudo vacated the UFC bantamweight title in 2020, the 135-pound division has undergone quite a bit of change. After Cejudo's retirement, Petr Yan won the belt with a win over Jose Aldo but subsequently lost it to Aljamain Sterling, the sitting champion right now.

We've seen some of the biggest names in the division feature in the octagon over the last few months, further altering the status quo at 135 pounds. Most notably, Sterling regained undisputed status at the UFC 273 pay-per-view in April, defeating Yan via split decision.

A number of legitimate challengers are on the rise in this talent-filled weight class. These fighters are yet to be matched up and it remains to be seen how things will play out down the line. In a division brimming with world-class talent, almost every matchup will likely produce fireworks.

On that note, here are five fights to book in the UFC bantamweight division.

#5. Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley is among the most talked-about fighters on the UFC roster. The rising bantamweight star has a bigger online presence and fanbase than most champions in the promotion, largely thanks to his unique personality and penchant for highlight reel knockouts.

O'Malley is among the most dangerous strikers in the division. Victories over Jose Quinonez, Eddie Wineland, Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho and Raulian Paiva have seen the popular UFC bantamweight break into the top 15 at 135 pounds.

O'Malley, unlike most fighters, doesn't seem to have a problem slow-playing his career. He isn't in a rush to climb the bantamweight ladder and doesn't mind fighting unranked fighters either, which is evident in his callout of Adrian Yanez. Now ranked No.13, a booking against a fellow ranked fighter seems inevitable.

With his growing popularity, the promotion will likely give him a more well-known opponent next time around. However, the UFC brass are well aware that they will have a huge star on their hands if O'Malley can make it to the upper echelons of the division, and will likely give him a favorable matchup. Perennial contender Pedro Munhoz seems to fit the bill.

Munhoz has endured a horrid run of form of late. The Brazilian has lost four out of his last five fights, albeit against elite opposition. His last four defeats have come at the hands of top contenders Jose Aldo, Dominick Cruz, Frankie Edgar and Aljamain Sterling, all via decision. He currently occupies the No.9 spot in the rankings.

Pedro Munhoz is unbelievably tough and durable. He has never been finished in his professional MMA career, with all his losses coming via decision. Unfortunately, his somewhat one-dimensional offense, which largely comprises solid striking fundamentals, has seen him seemingly hit his ceiling at 135 pounds.

As such, he certainly has a lot to offer Sean O'Malley. Both fighters prefer the striking arts and O'Malley won't be too worried about takedowns and control time. If he can finish Munhoz, it'll be a huge statement of intent. A win would also see the 27-year-old break into the top 10.

#4. Cory Sandhagen vs. Marlon Vera

Despite being on a two-fight skid, Cory Sandhagen is still considered among the cream of the crop in the UFC bantamweight division, and rightfully so. He has gone toe-to-toe with some of the best fighters at 135 pounds and has performed admirably.

Having turned 30 just last month, 'The Sandman' is still improving and is just a few adjustments away from realizing his goal of being a UFC champion. In July last year, he came up short against the returning T.J. Dillashaw, losing via a narrow split decision to the former champion.

He undeniably landed harder and more effective shots throughout the fight, but couldn't shake Dillashaw's wrestling control against the fence. Despite busting up the two-time titleholder's face and causing significant ligament damage to his knee while attempting a submission, the judges didn't give Sandhagen the win.

A few months later, he slipped to a unanimous decision loss to Petr Yan after taking the fight on relatively short notice. The duo put on a striking masterclass, with Yan ultimately edging the American on points.

In a game of inches, Sandhagen has come very close to beating two former champions. Having lost his last two fights, the Colorado native will likely get someone ranked below him in his next outing. A fight against surging UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera appears to make sense for all parties involved.

First and foremost, it's an outstanding stylistic matchup. Both fighters are creative kickboxers with a wide array of tools in their arsenal. The two top-ranked bantamweights have excellent Brazilian jiu-jitsu as well, which will likely cancel out each other's ground skills, resulting in a stand-up affair between the two electric strikers.

Vera has truly come into his own in recent times. The Ecuadorian has never been finished in his professional career and has shown to have fight-ending power in his pin-point kicks. 'Chito' is fresh off a resounding win over Rob Font at UFC Vegas 53, where he dropped the tough Bostonian three times. He is the latest addition to the intriguing title mix atop the 135-pound weight class.

Cory Sandhagen vs. Marlon Vera is an automatic 'Fight of the Year' contender if the booking comes to fruition. If the matchmakers formalize the matchup, the bout should ideally headline a UFC Fight Night event.

Both fighters are in their prime, and with title implications on the line, we could witness one of the greatest fights in bantamweight history.

UFC Fanlet @R00k13FX

#UFCVegas53 I would love to see Marlon Vera v Cory Sandhagen next I would love to see Marlon Vera v Cory Sandhagen next#UFCVegas53 https://t.co/JiEczqeiRx

#3. Petr Yan vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Both T.J. Dillashaw and Petr Yan have a legitimate claim to a title shot right now. It's always a tricky situation when two top contenders are almost equally deserving of a shot at gold. With so many new contenders on the rise at 135 pounds, a potential title eliminator between the duo could provide a clearer idea of the pecking order in the bantamweight division.

Dillashaw has enjoyed two championship reigns (2014-16 and 2017-19). He was stripped after testing positive for banned substances following his loss to Henry Cejudo back in 2019 and was subsequently handed a two-year suspension.

Dillashaw returned to action with a tough showing against Cory Sandhagen last year and has been clamoring for a championship opportunity ever since.

Meanwhile, former champion Petr Yan is likely kicking himself for throwing an illegal knee in his first fight with Aljamain Sterling. The disqualification loss unceremoniously saw the belt change hands. When the duo ran it back, 'Funk Master' squeezed out a decision victory to leave his Russian counterpart in a unique position, one that he never thought he'd find himself in.

Yan is now 0-2 against the reigning champion. While the second bout was a closely-contested affair – with UFC president Dana White even claiming that he thought 'No Mercy' deserved to win – he will likely need to return to winning ways before fighting for the title again.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Dana White had the co-main event at



How did you score Sterling v Yan? "I thought the judges blew that one."Dana White had the co-main event at #UFC273 going the other way.How did you score Sterling v Yan? "I thought the judges blew that one."Dana White had the co-main event at #UFC273 going the other way.How did you score Sterling v Yan? https://t.co/XLWK0Yo9GR

With both fighters feeling like they're owed a title shot, they will be extra motivated going into a potential No.1 contender's bout. Petr Yan has even stated his admiration for T.J. Dillashaw previously and dreams of a fight against the American.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFCVegas32



(via Petr Yan brought TJ Dillashaw up to speed on the state of the bantamweight division(via @PetrYanUFC Petr Yan brought TJ Dillashaw up to speed on the state of the bantamweight division 😬 #UFCVegas32 (via @PetrYanUFC) https://t.co/B7vU4pq3WH

#2. Dominick Cruz vs. Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo and Dominick Cruz were dominant WEC champions until 2011, when they were handed the UFC featherweight and bantamweight titles, respectively, after the UFC's absorption of the smaller promotion's roster. They reigned over the 135 and 145-pound divisions for the next few years in the UFC and were regarded among the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet.

At the time, there wasn't much talk of the duo fighting one another. This was before Conor McGregor became the first-ever champ-champ, singlehandedly raising the bar across the sport. While we've seen many titleholders attempt to replicate McGregor's two-division success in recent times, it wasn't a common occurrence before 2015.

Jose Aldo (left) and Dominick Cruz (right) [Images via @ODDSbible & @MMAHistoryToday on Twitter]

Jose Aldo, the former 145-pound king, has enjoyed an astonishing career resurgence since dropping down to bantamweight. In his most recent outing, the Brazilian legend put on a clinic against top-ranked contender Rob Font to make his way into the top five at 135 pounds.

Aldo has called for a fight against fellow legend and future Hall of Famer Dominick Cruz on multiple occasions.

Dominick Cruz is arguably the greatest 135-pound fighter of all time, considering his dominant championship runs in the WEC and the UFC. Despite being plagued by numerous recurring injuries throughout his professional career, Cruz is still one of the top bantamweights in the world, which is a testament to his mental resolve. Incredibly, he has never lost a non-championship bout.

At 37, Cruz is smart enough to know that he is likely amidst the final stretch of his professional MMA career. If he is to re-claim the title, his legacy as the greatest bantamweight of all time will be near-untouchable.

To get a shot at UFC gold, he will need a win over a top-ranked contender. He has been vocal about a potential clash with Jose Aldo previously, acknowledging the historic relevance of the bout.

MMA On Point @OnPointMMA



Source, MMA Hour: Dominick Cruz is still scoping the landscape but isn't opposed for a long-awaited showdown with Jose Aldo.Source, MMA Hour: mmafighting.com/2021/12/28/228… Dominick Cruz is still scoping the landscape but isn't opposed for a long-awaited showdown with Jose Aldo. 👀Source, MMA Hour: mmafighting.com/2021/12/28/228… https://t.co/f5IWC6iwc0

A potential Jose Aldo vs. Dominick Cruz bout will have a lot riding on it. The victor will put himself in a fantastic position in terms of contention for the belt, and the loser might have to say goodbye to his title aspirations in the UFC once and for all.

This particular instance is rare in MMA. The fact that these two legends are in the same division is enough to warrant a fight between the duo. Add in championship implications, and we have an unmissable and hugely marketable bout on our hands.

Dominick Cruz & Jose Aldo [Image via @DiaztwinsMMA on Twitter]

#1. Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo – UFC bantamweight championship fight

Following his split decision win over Petr Yan, Aljamain Sterling called for a fight against T.J. Dillashaw, who was in attendance at the arena on the night. Dillashaw appears confident that he will get the next shot at gold, and looking down the pecking order at 135 pounds currently, he likely has the best case.

However, one fighter could easily leapfrog the two-time champion. Incidentally, it's the last fighter Dillashaw lost to – Henry Cejudo.

As discussed in the introduction of this article, Cejudo vacated his bantamweight title after retiring in 2020. Two years later, 'Triple C' is back in the USADA testing pool and is raring to go.

The former two-division UFC champion was previously eyeing a fight against featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski, targeting triple champion status. He now appears to have taken aim at Aljamain Sterling since meeting with the UFC brass.

Everything points to a Henry Cejudo return, and if that's the case, his résumé warrants an immediate title shot. There's no way a fighter he's already knocked out in T.J. Dillashaw, who was also on performance enhancing drugs when they locked horns three years, should get a shot at the belt ahead of him.

Aljamain Sterling may have successfully defended his title against Yan, but he is yet to truly put a stamp on his championship reign. A win over someone as credentialed as Cejudo would see Sterling's stock reach new heights.

On the flipside, a win for Cejudo could pave the way for a highly anticipated and incredibly intriguing featherweight championship fight against Alexander Volkanovski.

