5 blockbuster fights to book in the UFC heavyweight division

The UFC heavyweight division was quite stagnant during the iconic trilogy between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier between 2018 and 2020. Since Francis Ngannou dethroned Miocic in 2021, the division has seemingly sprung back into life.

However, Ngannou's ongoing contract disputes and injury woes have forced him to remain on the sidelines. Following a successful title defense against Ciryl Gane in January 2022, 'The Predator' revealed that he was facing issues with his knee and required surgery to treat the same. He will reportedly be out of action for nine months.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou is set to undergo surgery next week. (via @BOkamotoESPN) Heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou is set to undergo surgery next week. (via @BOkamotoESPN) https://t.co/ELxHINAshn

When Ngannou finally returns to the octagon, the landscape in the division will likely have changed quite drastically. Heavyweights Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov squared off in the main event of UFC London in March 2022. A week later, top contenders Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus locked horns at UFC Columbus.

With new contenders on the rise and the ominous presence that hangs over the division in Jon Jones, we're in for some highly intriguing matchups down the line. On that note, we thought we'd take a look at five blockbuster fights to put together in the heavyweight division.

#5. Alexander Volkov vs. Chris Daukaus

Chris Daukaus got off to a scintillating start in the UFC, going 4-0 and finishing all of his opponents along the way. Subsequently, the matchmakers handed Daukaus a rare opportunity to make a huge jump in the rankings when he was booked to fight top-ranked heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis in December 2021.

Unfortunately for Daukaus, he was viciously knocked out by 'The Black Beast'. In his next outing, he suffered yet another devastating TKO, this time at the hands of Curtis Blaydes. The Philadelphia native will be desperate to get back to winning ways when he returns to the octagon.

Luke Thomas @lthomasnews Derrick Lewis is clever. He noticed Daukaus was moving & far away. Very hard to land on. He tries a kick that looks like a joke, but isn't: the jumping roundhouse. It pushes Daukaus to fenceline, which makes him tall and hittable.



Lewis tried inside trip later to do same thing. Derrick Lewis is clever. He noticed Daukaus was moving & far away. Very hard to land on. He tries a kick that looks like a joke, but isn't: the jumping roundhouse. It pushes Daukaus to fenceline, which makes him tall and hittable.Lewis tried inside trip later to do same thing. https://t.co/N9zQwBz5au

Upon his return, Daukaus should ideally be matched up with Alexander Volkov. Volkov, a former Bellator champion, is a tricky test for any heavyweight. The rangy Russian almost always has a height and reach advantage over his opponents.

While fights against the likes of Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes may have come too early in Daukaus' career, a bout against Volkov will be a real litmus test of his potential. Also, the UFC often pairs fighters coming off similar results. Volkov is coming off a first-round submission loss to English star Tom Aspinall and will also be itching to return to the win column.

A fight between Chris Daukaus and Alexander Volkov will be a high stakes affair. Another loss for either fighter will likely end all hopes of a championship opportunity in the near future.

#4. Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Derrick Lewis, despite his recent shortcomings, will always be a fan favorite. His all-action style and memorable post-fight interviews have seen his popularity skyrocket in recent years. Somewhat hilariously, 'The Black Beast' doesn't seem too keen on the title picture and five-round fights, but still has a lot to offer.

Lewis is the all-time leader for knockouts in UFC history. He is also a top-ranked contender in the heavyweight division, currently occupying a highly-coveted spot in the top five. Considering his recent losses to fellow top five contenders Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa, the American will likely have to take on a lower-ranked fighter in his next outing.

Pitting Derrick Lewis against young up-and-comers serves as a win-win scenario for the UFC. Either Lewis adds to his incredible collection of knockouts or a young star breaks into the upper echalons of the division. A potential fight against rising Russian prodigy Sergei Pavlovich is a logical next step for 'The Black Beast'.

Pavlovich boasts an impeccable professional record of 15-1. At just 29, he's part of a new wave of young and well-rounded heavyweights making their way up the rankings. Since joining the UFC in 2018, he has gone 3-1, with none of those fights going the distance. Out of his 15 career wins, 12 have come by way of KO/TKO. In fact, all of his knockout wins have come inside the first round.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



Things can change in an instant at heavyweight! #UFCLondon SERGEI PAVLOVICH!Things can change in an instant at heavyweight! SERGEI PAVLOVICH!Things can change in an instant at heavyweight! 👊💥 #UFCLondon https://t.co/HU2FdLCdKg

Pavlovich is a very entertaining fighter to watch, just like Derrick Lewis. A potential fight between the heavyweight duo likely won't require more than a round and someone's definitely getting knocked out.

#3. Tai Tuivasa vs. the winner of the Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura fight

Tai Tuivasa's recent rise to prominence in the UFC heavyweight division has been nothing short of spectacular. The affable Australian has become hugely popular over the past year or so, largely thanks to his incredible knockouts and post-fight beer-drinking escapades.

Tuivasa is currently riding a five-fight win streak, with all five wins coming via knockout. His incredible KO win over Derrick Lewis in February 2022 saw him break into the top five of the heavyweight division.

Tuivasa was called out by Tom Aspinall following the latter's win over Alexander Volkov. However, that matchup doesn't really make sense, as both rising heavyweights are young and find themselves on incredible win streaks. They will undoubtedly cross paths at some point down the line.

The UFC knows how to control and manipulate the narrative and pecking order in every weight class. The promotion should look to give Tuivasa another favorable matchup, rather than risk his stock taking a hit with a loss to the highly-touted Aspinall. Ideally, 'Bam Bam' should take on the winner of the upcoming heavyweight showdown between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Marcin Tybura at UFC 273.

Both Rozenstruik and Tybura are stand-up fighters who have struggled for consistency. A potential matchup between either man and Tuivasa makes for a highly entertaining bout.

#2. Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall

As mentioned earlier on in this piece, the UFC likes to match up fighters who are coming off similar results. Over the span of a week in March, Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall further solidified their claims to a championship opportunity.

Blaydes made a resounding statement at UFC Columbus. The wrestling phenom knocked out Chris Daukaus in devastating fashion to successfully defend his place in the top five. He has now won six of his last seven bouts and is likely just one win away from a title shot. Considering he has already lost to Francis Ngannou twice, 'Razor' can't afford to rest on his laurels and expect a shot at the belt.

Seven days prior to Curtis Blaydes' win over Chris Daukaus, rising English heavyweight Tom Aspinall emerged victorious in the biggest fight of his career. Previously ranked No.11, Aspinall was booked to headline the UFC Fight Night event at the O2 Arena in London.

Aspinall squared off against MMA veteran Alexander Volkov, who was ranked in the top ten going into UFC London. Most were of the opinion that Volkov would be a really tough outing for the young Englishman, considering the Russian's experience and stand-up skills.

Aspinall made it look easy, dominating every second of the fight before finding a neat submission in the very first round. He claimed the No.6 spot in the rankings soon after and is very close to getting a title shot.

With both Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall currently ranked in the top six of the division, a fight between the two streaking heavyweights is likely the best move forward. Aspinall's wrestling defense is yet to be properly tested in the UFC and a fight against Blaydes will provide us with a better understanding of both fighters' ceilings. Additionally, this would be a title eliminator bout, making it a high stakes contest.

#1. Stipe Miocic vs. Jon Jones – For the interim UFC heavyweight championship

As discussed in the introduction, heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is currently sidelined. In such situations, an interim title is typically created, preventing a log-jam in the division. There's only one fight to make if an interim champion needs to be crowned – Stipe Miocic vs. Jon Jones.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



Who wins that fight? Jon Jones is "game" to fight Stipe MiocicWho wins that fight? Jon Jones is "game" to fight Stipe Miocic 👀Who wins that fight? https://t.co/mKL5ZCfwyc

Stipe Miocic, arguably the greatest heavyweight of all time, fully deserves a shot at UFC gold despite the fact that he's coming off a loss. He is now 1-1 with Francis Ngannou and a trilogy bout needs to take place at some point down the line. With Ngannou sidelined, Miocic could secure a third outing against the champion by winning an interim title.

Miocic will likely have to take on Jon Jones if an interim title is created. Jones, the longtime light heavyweight kingpin, vacated his 205-pound belt in 2020 and has been packing on quite a bit of size and muscle as he gears up for a move up to heavyweight.

Jones' resume and status as one of the best fighters to ever grace the octagon warrants an immediate shot at the title. A potential Miocic vs. Jones championship bout would be a huge attraction and the storyline sells itself: the greatest light heavyweight in UFC history vs. the greatest heavyweight in UFC history.

Adding to the drama, the victor will take on perhaps the scariest heavyweight in UFC history, Francis Ngannou, in a blockbuster title unification bout.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Jon Jones is looking to become heavyweight champ in 2022 Jon Jones is looking to become heavyweight champ in 2022 🏆 https://t.co/3YruqG9ind

Edited by John Cunningham