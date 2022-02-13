5 blockbuster fights to book in the UFC middleweight division

The UFC's middleweight division was in an unusual state between 2015 and 2019. Luke Rockhold dethroned then-champion Chris Weidman in 2015 and lost the belt to Michael Bisping in his next bout. Georges St. Pierre and Robert Whittaker also held the undisputed title before the championship eventually found its way to Israel Adesanya in 2019.

Adesanya has emerged as one of the most dominant champions in the UFC since beating Whittaker in 2019. 'The Last Stylebender' is seemingly lapping the division and recently signed a new deal with the promotion. In his latest title defense, the Kiwi defeated Whittaker for the second time.

With the conclusion of UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland and UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2, the pecking order atop the division is clear as day. That said, here are five blockbuster fights the UFC should consider booking in the middleweight division.

#5. Derek Brunson vs. Andre Muniz

Andre Muniz is one of the most intriguing contenders in the UFC's middleweight division. Muniz secured a UFC contract following a submission victory on Dana White's Contender Series. He put together a four-fight win streak upon joining the promotion, of which three came by way of submission.

He locked horns with MMA veteran Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza in one of his most recent bouts. The fight was a real eye-opener and Muniz delivered a statement-making performance. Not only did he secure an armbar finish against the multitime Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion, he managed to break Souza's hand as well.

The win over Souza at UFC 262 was followed by a dominant first-round submission victory over Eryk Anders. Muniz claimed the No.13 spot in the rankings soon after. He will be looking to break into the top 10, perhaps the top 5, by the end of 2022.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



🥋 @AndreMunizUFC snatches another arm to announce himself as a MW contender! ANDRE MUNIZ DOES IT AGAIN!🥋 @AndreMunizUFC snatches another arm to announce himself as a MW contender! #UFC269 ANDRE MUNIZ DOES IT AGAIN!🇧🇷🥋 @AndreMunizUFC snatches another arm to announce himself as a MW contender! #UFC269 https://t.co/iH7CTLUlA8

A fight against Derek Brunson makes a ton of sense for Andre Muniz. Brunson is coming off a disappointing loss to Jared Cannonier. The result likely ended the MMA veteran's chances of getting a title shot. In the lead-up to UFC 271, he revealed that, win or lose, he would retire after two more fights. His next fight will likely be the last of his career.

The stylistic matchup against Muniz will be a sight to behold. It'll be interesting to see how Brunson's wrestling fares against the Brazilian's impeccable jiu-jitsu.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by John Cunningham