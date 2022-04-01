As UFC 273 draws closer, the well-matched fights on this card become more and more exciting. A rematch to settle the score and clear up any confusion on who the bantamweight champion is, a featherweight title fight that fans didn't know they needed, and a former welterweight title challenger is looking to stop one of the biggest hype trains in the company's history.

The whole card is stacked from its earliest prelim to the final title fight that'll cap off the event. UFC 273 features some very hard-to-predict fights, which makes it all the more exciting and nerve-racking.

Two titles are on the line, but many other fights to precede the belts coming out have heavy contender implications attached to them. UFC 273 could be one of the most memorable events that the sport will produce, it truly is a can't-miss event.

MMA is one of the most unpredictable sports in the world, and anyone who's been confident in their predictions has had to eat crow. Regardless, making picks is one of the most exciting parts of the sport next to watching it. With that said, here are 5 bold predictions for UFC 273.

#5. Tecia Torres defeats Mackenzie Dern

UFC 265: Torres v Hill

As highly touted as Mackenzie Dern is, it's fair to think of her as one of the best strawweights in the world. She's coming off of a loss to Marina Rodriguez, who also owns a victory over Tecia Torres. Dern is still one of the most threatening submission specialists in the organization, let alone the strawweight division.

'The Tiny Tornado' is in for a tough fight, but she should be able to eliminate Dern's grappling prowess. Stuffing takedowns and remaining calm in grappling situations, as she's done so well in the past, should result with Torres' hand being raised over the course of 3 rounds.

The American Top Team fighter is coming off of a victory over Angela Hill. The way she won this fight was more impressive than the victory itself, as she looked like a new and improved version of herself. Torres has only lost to the top of the division, which isn't that bad. These losses have her written off by a lot of people, but this current three-fight win streak shows that she's far from done.

With so many fun fights happening at UFC 273, Torres and Dern are flying somewhat under the radar. This bout could be fireworks and it's on the main card for a reason.

#4. Dricus Du Plessis edges out Kelvin Gastelum

UFC Fight Night: Perez v Du Plessis

With Gastelum's original opponent, Nassourdine Imavov, being forced off of the UFC 273 card, things have shifted around. Here we have a relatively new, Driscus Du Plessis, making quite the step up in competition.

Although Gastelum is dealing with a slump in his career, he's still a top fighter. Regardless, Du Plessis, at 28-years-old, wasn't asking himself if he'd make it to the top of the division, but rather was curious on when he'd reach it. Although this could be too much too early, he's looked very impressive in his two UFC outings thus far.

In what could be a grueling battle to see who's moving up the ranks, the South African fighter has a good chance of taking Gastelum's spot and being a fresh new face in the middleweight division.

#3. And new featherweight champion...

UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie v Ige

Many aren't giving Chan Sung Jung much of a chance to dethrone the surging Alexander Volkanovski. This isn't unfair, as 'The Great' has taken out the two best featherweights in the world, along with some other marquee names in the division.

Coach: Henry Cejudo 'super supportive' of The Korean Zombie getting UFC 273 title fight over him

None of these fighters have a style similar to 'The Korean Zombie', however. As Jung has done some training in Arizona with Henry Cejudo, fans should expect to see some serious development from the Korean fighter as he makes his second grab at the featherweight title.

Volkanovski is coming off of his career best performance, this much is true. This should only drive Jung to train harder than ever, hence the work with Cejudo. Volkanovski, on the other hand, has every reason to be complacent in his preparation for this fight. We've seen it in defending champions many times before. Don't be surprised if the underdog steals the belt from the Australian champion.

#2. Aljamain Sterling makes it close

UFC 259 Blachowicz v Adesanya: Weigh-Ins

Petr Yan lost a winning fight after throwing an illegal strike to a downed Aljamain Sterling. Although there is no excuse for this strike being thrown, Yan was in complete control of the fight prior to it. Sterling seemed to let it all go in the first round. This game plan was a terrible one, seeing how Yan only gets better as the fight progresses.

With time off to assess his mistakes, train with his great team, outsource strikers such as Adrian Yanez, and get a surgery to repair a festering injury, Sterling should make this outing a lot closer than their first fight and much more competitive than most are predicting.

The former champion didn't show many holes in his game that he'd need to patch up. Although he's been working hard, he has the comfort of knowing he was the better fighter in the first meeting. 'Funk Master' probably took this time off to make the necessary move to complete his game in preparation for this fight. Though Yan could steal the belt back in a similar performance to their first, Sterling has the talent to make this a very close fight, if not a winnable one.

#1. Gilbert Burns puts Khamzat Chimaev to sleep

UFC 258 Usman v Burns: Weigh-Ins

Khamzat Chimaev is very much the real deal. Some doubt it but most buy it. However, Gilbert Burns is the real deal too, just a more verified one. He's been fighting the best of the best for quite some time now.













Where do things stand between Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman, former teammates & one-time opponents? As Burns told us, the significance of the loss forced soul searching and perspective change. Now, Usman is helping him.

While Chimaev is a serious threat, Burns is addressing him as such. The striking could be very even, the wrestling will favor 'Borz', but the jiu jitsu prowess of Burns could very well be the exposable hole in the undefeated fighter's game.

Burns hasn't leaned on his submission skills a whole lot as of late, as he's been rounding out his game. However, this fight would be the perfect one for 'Dirinho' to go back to his submission-hunting ways. If the fight goes into the later rounds where the Brazilian's tenure will show, he could catch a submission that'll render Chimaev unconscious and derail his run for the title early on.

