5 perpetually overlooked fighters in the UFC right now

It's not hard for a UFC fighter to fall into the peripherals of their division. The sport is riddled with turbulence in the rankings and sometimes questionable match-making. Being overlooked or taken for granted happens all the time to fighters.

Whether they aren't getting the matches they deserve or the fans just aren't finding the connection with them, athletes not finding their way into the spotlight is quite a hindrance. The UFC has a ranking system, but the number next to the name often won't hold any weight.

Fans ultimately dictate which fighters get the recognition they may or may not deserve. Great mic skills, prolific finishers, flashy techniques -- these are things that will win fans over. Winning fights just isn't enough anymore; if that's all a fighter brings to the table then they very well could be in the shadow of the more marketable fighters.

With that being said, here are 5 UFC fighters who are overlooked right now.

#5. Jim Miller

Jim Miller should be granted a spot in the UFC's Hall of Fame based off his tenure in the company. From 2008 to present, 'A-10' has accumulated a 23-15-1 record in the company. Miller has an astounding 39 fights in the organization, beating the frequent fighter, Donald Cerrone, by two contests.

Miller may have been discounted at a point or two in his career, but this recent string of second-round finishes shows that Miller is still game and should be given a little more credit or some opponents with more value.

The fighter from New Jersey has competed and won at each centennial event that the promotion has held, and he's very candid about competing at UFC 300. Whether that'll mark the end of his career or not, Miller has earned a big name fight for this event, or even his next fight, and should be recognized by fans, fighters and the organization.

Miller has fought big names in the past, but has been given the newcomers and prospects-to-be as of late. It seems like everyone is waiting for a great passing of the torch moment from the 38 year old, but he's still got a lot in the tank based off of his previous performances. Sticking around the UFC for this long and fighting the likes of Nate Diaz, Charles Oliveira, Anthony Pettis, Dustin Poirier, etc... The list goes on. This is such an impressive feat that needs to be recognized as legend status; Jim Miller deserves it.

#4. Arnold Allen

Of all the seasoned fighters who have yet to taste defeat in the UFC, Allen might be the most underrated. 8-0 in the organization, Allen is welcoming Dan Hooker back to featherweight in what should be an exciting display of martial arts.

Under the tutelage of Firas Zahabi, Allen fights out of Tristar Gym, which has produced champions such as Georges St-Pierre and Rory MacDonald. With an incredible team backing him, it's no wonder that Allen is as technical as he is. 'Almighty' hasn't been fairly inactive, having only one fight per year since 2015 with the exclusion of 2019, which saw two Allen fights.

Inactivity has led to Allen being overlooked, but the featherweight division would be foolish to write him off. The 28-year-old has proven himself to be gritty and savvy -- his bout against former Strikeforce champion Gilbert Melendez truly highlights these attributes.

The company continues to pair Hooker with difficult tasks. And with him may being the most threatening opponent Allen has faced, this bout could really be eye-opening for fans and fighters alike on what 'Almighty' is made of.

#3. Sean Brady

Not only undefeated in the UFC, but in all MMA competitions, it's a mystery how Sean Brady isn't talked about much. Brady recently beat Michael Chiesa and defeated grappling superstar Craig Jones in a jiu jitsu event.

A 5-0 stint in the promotion has seen Brady impose his will on anyone he fights. A tight squeeze and suffocating pressure has proven to be a successful stretegy 15 times out of 15 for the Philadephian. It's hard to imagine that Brady wouldn't be fighting upwards in the rankings for his next few fights.

Welterweight is currently one of the most stacked divisions in the UFC, so it's hard for an up-and-comer to shine in a division steeped in stardom. The performances speak for Brady, however. A top-five fight to headline a Fight Night could be in the future for Brady.

#2. Tecia Torres

'The Tiny Tornado' has always been an exciting fighter and is set to put her skills to the test against grappling specialist, Mackenzie Dern, at UFC 273. Torres seems to be the dark horse in the woman's straweight division.

Recently defeating an always exciting Angela Hill, the American Top Team fighter reminded fans that she's a force to be reckoned with, extending her win streak to three. Realistically, she's only a few wins away from challenging for the title.

What makes this interesting is that Torres and Namajunes both have a win over each other. Assuming that Namajunes remains the champion, this fight could be the most interesting to make in the near future. Torres' run in the promotion deserves more credit than it's given, for she's only taken the toughest fights that the company could give her.

#1. Vicente Luque

Nobody has better recovered from a UFC debut loss than 'The Silent Assassin'. Luque has fought the best that the organization has time and time again. He's really found what works for him, winning four consecutive fights since a decision loss to Stephen Thompson.

Luque has the makings of a fighter that could defeat the current champion and number one pound-for-pound fighter, Kamaru Usman. Crisp striking and adroit grappling help Luque perform in his never-boring bouts.

At 30-years-old, Luque doesn't seem to be in a rush for the belt, nor should he. His performances speak for themselves, yet he's still one of the most underrated on the roster.

