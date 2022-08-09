5 most controversial guests on The Joe Rogan Experience

The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast, hosted by comedian and longtime UFC announcer Joe Rogan, has sparked debate since its inception. Whether it's politics, medicine, or even MMA, JRE is home to a wide range of viewpoints. The podcast is fluid and conversational, and the episodes don't have a fixed time duration.

Rogan has provided a platform for many to open up about their respective industries and careers. But at the same time, open dialog has resulted in plenty of backlash. His exclusive podcast deal with Spotify generated a lot of controversy as well. Rogan addressed the criticism regarding past episodes and received overwhelming support from the public and his peers. According to Chartable, JRE is still the top-ranked podcast. This list will look at the five most controversial guests who have appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience.

#5. The Joe Rogan Experience with Candace Owens

Candace Owens is a polarizing figure. The political talk show host and author joined Joe in 2018 to discuss an array of political topics. Among the topics discussed were her views on climate change, which are quite controversial.

Owens mentioned that climate change wasn't as big of an issue as it's been made out to be. She asserted disbelief at climate change because of how politicized it has become:

"I think the climate always changes I guess. Do I believe that this is like an issue that...global warming, which they've changed, conveniently got rid of the word once scientists started disproving it now they only say climate change... No, I think that was just a way to extract dollars from Americans."

Regardless of Owens' views, she was given a platform to discuss and debate. Rogan provides a platform that allows guests to speak without time constraints or a hidden agenda. This is something that Owens likely wouldn't have received at another news outlet with opposing views.

#4. The Joe Rogan Experience with Dr. Jordan Peterson

Dr. Jordan Peterson gained further popularity following his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. The former University of Toronto professor expressed his views and voiced his concerns about political correctness. As a result of some of his views on political correctness and climate change, he's also had many detractors who oppose his beliefs.

He objected to Bill C-16 in Canada. He refused to recognize the preferred gender pronouns of his students in the classroom and fellow faculty members- once it was mandated by the law.

While speaking about solar energy, the professor implied that solar energy is hazardous.

"More people die every year from solar energy than die from nuclear {power}."

Peterson has since gotten into podcasting himself and has interviewed his fair share of notable guests, including actor Matthew McConaughey. His YouTube channel, which features his speaking events as well as lecture recordings, has well over five million subscribers.

#3. The Joe Rogan Experience with Edward Snowden

Despite not appearing in-studio, Edward Snowden was considered a controversial guest on The Joe Rogan Experience. The episode took place in 2019 and has well over 35 million views on YouTube. Snowden was a ct who was responsible for the highly publicized National Security Agency leaks in 2013.

The NSA leak saw classified information being leaked online and generated discussions about internet security. During his appearance on JRE via a video call, he was critical of global surveillance. He discussed the many strategies in which smartphones can be and are used as a tool for gathering personal information.

While describing the issue of surveillance, Snowden shed light on it:

"This is what a real-world conspiracy looks like. It doesn't have to be a smoking man behind closed doors. It's lawyers & politicians, it's ordinary people to management level."

#2. The Joe Rogan Experience with Elon Musk

It's rare for Elon Musk to appear on podcasts, let alone for well over two-hours. Musk is the founder of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla, and one of the wealthiest men in the world. His first appearance on Rogan's podcast was a hot topic on social media. He appeared on episode number 1169 in 2018, which has over 59 million views on YouTube.

During his appearance, Musk talked about traffic congestion in Los Angeles and how to reduce it. One of the solutions he brought up was tunnels that he had already begun digging. He spoke a great deal about Artificial Intelligence and how it could be regulated.

The episode received negative publicity as Musk was seen smoking cannabis with Rogan during the episode. As a result of Musk's appearance and demeanor on the podcast, Tesla's stock price dropped considerably lower. However, it shot back up the next day, and gained more than it had dropped.

#1. The Joe Rogan Experience with Alex Jones

Alex Jones has been among the most controversial guests on The Joe Rogan Experience. His beliefs and opinions have led to a lot of backlash, but at the same time, his appearance has generated millions of views.

Jones is a journalist and host for his website InfoWars. He has been known to share conspiracy theories, which have gained him a large following. Regardless of political views, Rogan had him as a guest along with Eddie Bravo, another polarizing figure.

Caleb Hull @CalebJHull Joe Rogan's podcast #1555 with Alex Jones just magically disappeared from Spotify.

His appearances on JRE throughout the years could be described as both unhinged and entertaining. He has been so controversial that some listeners noted that episodes featuring Jones were at one point removed from Spotify.

