5 most exciting prospects in the UFC welterweight division right now

Throughout the history of the UFC welterweight division, a dominant champion has emerged as a cut above the rest.

Matt Hughes reigned over the division between 2001 and 2006, barring a loss to BJ Penn, which he later avenged. The American handed over the crown to Georges St-Pierre, who is widely considered the greatest fighter of all time. St-Pierre defended the 170 lb strap nine times before vacating it in 2013.

Tyron Woodley held the belt for three years before losing to Kamaru Usman, whose championship reign continues to this day. During Usman's rise up the ranks at 170 lb, it became clear to those in the know that he was a champion in waiting.

Usman is likely in the final stages of his pro MMA career. Considering his age, knee injuries and accomplishments thus far, most are of the opinion that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has just a handful of fights left in him. As a result, fans have begun to speculate as to who will be the next long-reigning 170 lb champion.

That said, we thought we'd rank the five most promising prospects in the welterweight division at the moment.

#5. Ian Garry (8-0 overall, 1-0 in the UFC)

Ian Garry came into the UFC with a lot of hype behind him. The undefeated prospect was touted as one of the best welterweights to emerge out of the leading MMA promotion in the United Kingdom, Cage Warriors.

Garry made his UFC debut at UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York City last year. The 24-year-old Irishman took on Jordan Williams on the night and knocked the American out cold in the first round, one second before the bell. In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Garry referenced his compatriot Conor McGregor:

“Joe, a wise Irish man once said before me, he stepped in this very cage and he said, ‘We’re not here to take part, we’re here to take over.’ And this is the takeover part 2.”

Watch Ian Garry’s full post-fight interview with Joe Rogan below:

‘The Future’ is an incredibly promising addition to the already stacked welterweight division. Garry has even opted to move to the United States for his training camps. In preparation for his bout with Williams, he trained at Sanford MMA, home to the likes of Michael Chandler, Derek Brunson and Gilbert Burns.

Many have drawn comparisons between Garry and Conor McGregor. The combination that Garry used to knock Williams out was a slick counter-cross, a strike that McGregor himself has mastered.

#4. Kevin Holland (22-7 overall, 9-4-1NC in the UFC)

Kevin Holland first appeared on the UFC's radar during an unsuccessful outing on the Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS). While he did secure a win on DWCS, his in-cage antics and incessant chatter during the fight likely turned off Dana White and the promotion's matchmakers.

Two months after his appearance on DWCS, Holland was offered a short-notice fight against Thiago Santos, a middleweight contender at the time and a future title challenger. 'Trailblazer' accepted the bout and had a decent showing against the formidable Brazilian. Despite losing a unanimous decision on the night, he was offered a UFC contract.

Since joining the promotion, Holland plied his trade in the middleweight division for his first 13 fights. In 2020, the American went on a scintillating 5-0 run and even broke into the 185 lb rankings following his TKO win over MMA veteran Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza.

Watch Kevin Holland's record-breaking run in 2020 below:

Following decision losses to top middleweight contenders Marvin Vettori and Derek Brunson, it became apparent that 185 lb wasn't the ideal weight class for Holland. He fought just once more in the division before finally opting to drop down to his more natural weight class, welterweight.

At UFC 272, Holland took on Alex Oliveira in his first welterweight bout since joining the promotion. He secured a second-round TKO victory, earning a 'Performance of the Night' bonus for his efforts.

Kevin Holland's ceiling at welterweight largely depends on how seriously he takes it. He has the skills to compete with the best at 170 lb and matches up very well with some of the division's top-15 fighters. At just 29, Holland has a lot to offer and could be set for a rapid ascent up the ranks if all goes to plan.

#3. Sean Brady (15-0 overall, 5-0 in the UFC)

Sean Brady has slowly but surely built a name for himself in the UFC welterweight division. The undefeated prospect joined the UFC in 2019 and made his promotional debut against Court McGee in 2019. He won via unanimous decision.

Brady went on to secure submission victories over Ismail Naurdiev, Christian Aguilera and Jake Matthews. The American quickly gained a reputation for being an extremely dangerous grappler in the welterweight division, as well as being the owner of one of the most incredible back tattoos in the game.

In his most recent bout, Sean Brady took on Michael Chiesa. Given Chiesa’s grappling prowess, this matchup was a real threat to Brady’s perfect professional record.

Nevertheless, he secured a unanimous decision victory over the then No. 6-ranked welterweight to make a huge jump in the rankings. The fact that he outgrappled one of the best grapplers in the division and made it look easy showed that Brady is a force to be reckoned with at 170 lb.

Now among the top 10 in the division, Sean Brady refused to make a callout following his win over Chiesa. Rather, the Philadelphia native requested that the UFC brass put him in a five-round main event, preferably in his hometown. In his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Brady said:

“I want one of these main events everybody keeps getting. I want five rounds. I want to prove I can go five rounds. [I want] A top-ten or a top-five guy. It’s about to be a new year. We can go back to Philly [Philadelphia], go back to the Wells Fargo Center… Me, the Daukaus brothers, Andre Petroski, Pat Sabatini, all the New Jersey guys… We’ll pack that place.”

Watch Sean Brady’s post-fight interview below:

#2. Shavkat Rakhmonov (15-0 overall, 3-0 in the UFC)

Shavkat Rakhmonov is an ominous presence in the UFC’s welterweight division. Think Khamzat Chimaev, without all the hype.

Rakhmonov joined the UFC two years ago and has won all three of his fights since making his promotional debut at UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje. The Kazakh phenom boasts an unblemished professional MMA record of 15-0. He has finished all of his opponents so far in his career, beating eight by way of KO/TKO and seven by submission.

‘Nomad’ has been likened to rising superstar Khamzat Chimaev. The duo are very similar in their fighting styles, as both possess impeccable wrestling, elite submission skills and devastating power in their strikes. The only difference between the two is the way they carry themselves. Rakhmonov’s soft-spoken demeanor is a stark contrast to Chimaev’s outspoken nature.

The promotion has been looking to push Chimaev up the 170 lb ladder at an unprecedented pace, considering his performances and the way ‘Borz’ has resonated with the fans. However, the promotion has a fighter just as good as the Chechen-born Swede in Rakhmonov, who is primed to take over the welterweight division in the coming years.

At just 27, Rakhmonov has a long way to go in his career. It'll be interesting to see how his career pans out. A matchup with Chimaev down the line will undoubtedly be an explosive encounter.

#1. Khamzat Chimaev (10-0 overall, 4-0 in the UFC)

Khamzat Chimaev is undoubtedly the hottest prospect in the UFC at the moment. The Russian-born Swedish phenom made waves in the MMA community with a couple of dominant performances on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi in July 2020.

Subsequently, Chimaev took on Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 11. 'Borz' knocked Meerschaert out just 17 seconds into the bout, establishing himself as one of the most intriguing prospects in MMA across all weight classes.

Despite his incredible 3-0 start in the promotion, there wasn't much talk of Chimaev competing for the title as he was still unranked. The three opponents he faced were unranked as well, with two of them no longer being a part of the UFC.

He was then booked to fight then No.11-ranked Li Jingliang at UFC 267 last year. Many believed that the durable Chinese welterweight, who had never been finished in the UFC, would pose a threat to Chimaev and that the bout would be a conclusive litmus test to show whether 'Borz' was a legitimate championship contender. He secured a double-leg takedown and effortlessly choked out Jingliang in the first round.

There was no doubt after the bout that Khamzat Chimaev is a real threat to Kamaru Usman's reign as the UFC welterweight champion. His background in combat sambo, as well as his underrated striking and relentless approach to fighting, will prove to be a real handful for anyone in the 170 lb division.

In his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, 'Borz' put the entire division and roster on notice.

Chimaev is reportedly set to square off against No.2-ranked Gilbert Burns in his next bout. A win over 'Durinho' would likely see 'Borz' fight for the title next.

A Chimaev-Usman bout down the line has the potential to be reminiscent of the Matt Hughes-Georges St-Pierre bouts of the past. It remains to be seen how things will play out atop the welterweight division.

