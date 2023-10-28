5 explosive matchups for Michael 'Venom' Page in the UFC

One of the most entertaining knockout artists in MMA is seemingly on the cusp of signing with the UFC. Michael Page, more popularly known as Michael 'Venom' Page or 'MVP', left Bellator MMA earlier this year, and UFC CEO Dana White recently confirmed that there is strong interest in the Englishman.

A multi-time welterweight title challenger in Bellator, Page has earned the right to a high-profile fight for his UFC debut. Pitting him against a pressure wrestler right off the bat isn't a smart move on the UFC's part, and the matchmakers should ideally select a matchup that brings the best out of 'MVP', win or lose.

On that note, here are five explosive matchups for Michael 'Venom' Page in the UFC.

Bear in mind that this listicle comprises fighters who might already have a fight booked, as it's unclear when Page will officially join the UFC and who'll be available at the time.

#5. Michael 'Venom' Page vs. Vicente Luque

If the UFC really wants to showcase what Michael 'Venom' Page is all about, pairing him against Vicente Luque is the right move.

Luque is primarily a striker but has a decent repertoire of submissions as well. However, the Brazilian doesn't have the offensive wrestling to really enforce his grappling. On the feet, 'The Silent Assassin' is certainly skilled but is nowhere near as nuanced as Page.

This bout could mirror Luque's three-rounder against Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, who has a somewhat similar style as Page. Luque currently holds the No.9 spot in the rankings, so this bout offers 'MVP' a chance to break into the top 10.

Page vs. Luque [Images via @michaelvenompage & @luquevicente on Instagram]

#4. Michael 'Venom' Page vs. Geoff Neal

One level higher than Vicente Luque, at least in terms of striking proficiency, lies Geoff Neal. The hard-hitting American is a tough night out for anyone, and one mistake against him could prove to be a night-ender.

Neal has struggled with health issues and inconsistency previously but has seemingly turned a new page. 'Handz of Steel' racked up two wins on the bounce before his all-out war with Shavkat Rakhmonov, wherein he showed he can compete with anyone.

Neal currently holds the No.7 spot in the rankings, and he'd be a real test of Michael 'Venom' Page's potential in the UFC.

Page vs. Neal [Images via @michaelvenompage & @handzofsteelmma on Instagram]

#3. Michael 'Venom' Page vs. Ian Machado Garry

This next entry will probably catch some fans off guard, but the UFC is no stranger to such matchups. Pitting prospects against veterans is an age-old tradition in the world's premier MMA promotion, and as such, a bout between Michael 'Venom' Page and surging up-and-comer Ian Machado Garry is plausible.

Garry has the natural star power to attract the masses' attention. While some may argue that it's a risky fight for the unbeaten Irishman, considering 'MVP' doesn't hold a ranking, that's what makes it a high-stakes matchup. Apart from Garry's perfect record, his No.10 spot in the rankings is also on offer for Page.

Garry vs. Page is as explosive a fight as you can hope for in the UFC welterweight division. This could serve as a Fight Night headliner as well, either in Dublin or London.

Page vs. Garry [Images via @michaelvenompage & @iangarry on Instagram]

#2. Michael 'Venom' Page vs. Kevin Holland

Like Ian Machado Garry, Kevin Holland also has a growing fanbase and tends to draw attention to his fights. The former middleweight has looked impressive since dropping down to 170 pounds, and unlike the other entries on this list, he'll have qualms about fighting someone unranked.

Holland has made it clear that he doesn't care for the rankings and the title. The all-action American fights who he's offered and does so as often as possible, so getting him to sign on the dotted line to take on Michael 'Venom' Page should be pretty straightforward.

This, too, can serve as a Fight Night headliner but would also be a solid addition to a pay-per-view lineup.

Page vs. Holland [Images via @michaelvenompage & @trailblaze2top on Instagram]

#1. Michael 'Venom' Page vs. Stephen Thompson

Obviously, the matchup that stands above the rest is Michael 'Venom' Page vs. Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson.

Both fighters have very similar styles, hailing from a Karate background with their bouncy in-and-out movement and precision striking. Fans have been clamoring for this matchup ever since 'MVP' made a name for himself in Bellator, and it now seems like a real possibility.

Unfortunately, their newfound friendship could come in the way. Thompson has stated that he is quite close to Page and that he isn't keen on the matchup. Ultimately, the UFC calls the shots and often pits friends and teammates against one another, so this dream fight is still potentially on the horizon.

Page vs. Thompson [Images via @michaelvenompage & @wonderboymma on Instagram]