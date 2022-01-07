Outside the UFC, One Championship may well have the deepest roster of talent in the world of MMA. Bellator MMA and the PFL are both in the argument, but One Championship appears to currently be at one of its strongest points in the promotion's history.

Whilst former UFC fighters such as Eddie Alvarez, Demetrious Johnson and John Lineker have proven they can compete with the best the UFC has to offer, many of One Championship's homegrown fighters could also certainly hold their own.

In the following list we take a look at 5 fighters from One Championship who could succeed in the UFC.

UFC 266: Pearce v Morales

#5. Yuya 'Little Piranha' Wakamatsu - One Championship flyweight

One of the more unknown fighters on this list, Yuya Wakamatsu is an incredibly talented One Championship flyweight who is just now entering the prime of his career.

Holding a professional record of 15-4, Wakamatsu is currently riding a five fight winning streak that has him ranked No.2 in the One Championship flyweight rankings. A well rounded and versatile fighter, 'Little Piranha' has shown massive improvement since signing for the Singaporean promotion.

His most recent loss came in 2019, when he matched up with former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson. Wakamatsu came up short, losing to 'Mighty Mouse' via second round submission.

However, even in the small time that has passed since their fight, Wakamatsu has fought his way back to the point where Johnson is the only one standing between him and a shot at the title.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Josh Evanoff