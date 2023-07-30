5 fights to make for UFC 291 winners

The dust has settled after a blockbuster night of action in Salt Lake City, Utah, where UFC 291 went down on Saturday. With just two fights going to decisions across the entire card, the recently concluded pay-per-view delivered on all fronts.

Saturday night's victors will look to edge closer to undisputed gold in their respective divisions later this year. With that in mind, we thought we'd pitch a few ideas to the matchmakers.

On that note, here are five fights to make for the biggest winners at UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2.

#5. Derrick Lewis vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Derrick Lewis is back and seemingly better than ever. 'The Black Beast' registered his first victory since 2021 at the recently concluded pay-per-view, making quick work of Marcos Rogerio de Lima to return to the win column. He now holds the record for most knockout wins in UFC history.

Derrick Lewis is clearly taking his career seriously after three losses on the bounce. He donned a six-pack coming into his latest outing and needed just 33 seconds to dispatch his Brazilian opponent. Having run down his contract, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the fan favorite.

The promotion will likely re-sign Lewis, whose popularity among fans is always high despite his inconsistency. He defended his No.11 spot in the heavyweight rankings with the win over unranked Marcos Rogerio de Lima, and pitting him against fellow strikers always makes for fun fights.

The ideal next opponent for Lewis is No.12-ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who is also among the hardest punchers on the planet. Considering the combined firepower between the two, this one isn't going the distance.

Rozenstruik vs. Lewis [Images via @ufc on Instagram]

#4. Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Kevin Holland's welterweight run just got even better. The former middleweight stormed into the 170-pound rankings in style at UFC 291, submitting promotional veteran and grappling ace Michael Chiesa in the very first round. 'Trailblazer' is a force to be reckoned with in his new division.

Kevin Holland claimed in his post-fight interview that he's looking to move back up to middleweight to stay active, but welterweight is clearly the division for him. He broke into the top 15 at 170 pounds with his impressive submission win over Michael Chiesa, and has the attributes and the tools to make a title run.

Holland has fight-ending power in his fists, with a potent submission game in his back pocket. His wrestling improved significantly against Chiesa, so top-flight welterweights will have their hands full against him. The next fight to make for 'Trailblazer' is fellow ranked contender Jack Della Maddalena.

Della Maddalena is also one of the better strikers in the division. The Australian's boxing is a sight to behold, and this clash of styles is guaranteed to produce fireworks. If Holland really wants to stay active, heading Down Under for UFC 293 in Sydney against an Aussie is the perfect next step.

Della Maddalena vs. Holland [Images via @ufc & @jackdellamaddalena on Instagram]

#3. Bobby Green vs. Renato Moicano

Bobby Green has blossomed into a fan favorite in the second half of his storied MMA career. The veteran picked up his biggest win on Saturday night at the Delta Center in Utah, submitting former interim champion Tony Ferguson late in the third round.

Bobby Green's all-action, hands-down fighting style always makes for entertaining bouts. 'King' is a tricky matchup for anyone he goes up against, and with his latest performance, should look to break into the lightweight top 15.

The ideal next opponent for Green is fellow promotional veteran Renato Moicano. Both fighters have been on the roster for nearly a decade and have recently found their best form at 155 pounds. Moicano holds the No.13 spot in the rankings, so this will also be a chance for 'King' to get a number next to his name.

It's hard to go wrong in the talent-stacked lightweight division, and this matchup is no different. Moicano vs. Green would be a fantastic addition to a pay-per-view lineup and could also headline a Fight Night show.

Moicano vs. Green [Images via @renato_moicano_ufc & @bobbykinggreen on Instagram]

#2. Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka – UFC light heavyweight title fight

Alex Pereira edged former champion Jan Blachowicz in the pay-per-view co-headliner, coming out on top in his UFC light heavyweight debut. The Brazilian knockout artist performed admirably against a seasoned veteran in just his 10th professional MMA bout.

Alex Pereira's combat sports resume thus far is legendary, and with his latest result, 'Poatan' is now firmly placed in the light heavyweight title picture. The consensus is that the former middleweight champion should take on former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka for the vacant 205-pound strap.

Prochazka vacated the belt late last year after suffering a severe shoulder injury and was promised a title shot upon his return. The championship was vacated by Jamahal Hill a few weeks ago, paving the way for a mouthwatering clash between Pereira and Prochazka.

Both 205-pounders are devastating strikers, making this pairing arguably the most explosive the matchmakers can put together. This one's a no-brainer.

#1. Justin Gaethje vs. winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2 – UFC lightweight title fight

Justin Gaethje shocked the world at UFC 291, exacting his revenge on former foe Dustin Poirier in the pay-per-view headliner via a spectacular head-kick. The newly-crowned BMF champion now has his sights set on undisputed gold.

Justin Gaethje has already had two shots at the undisputed championship, coming up short against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira. 'The Highlight' has fine-tuned his game in recent years, evident in his performances against Michael Chandler, Rafael Fiziev, and now in his rematch against Dustin Poirier.

Gaethje is locked in on his target. He shrugged off Conor McGregor's Twitter call-out at the post-fight presser and reiterated his desire to take on the winner of UFC 294's Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira rematch scheduled to go down in Abu Dhabi in October.

Rightfully dubbed "The most violent man in the most violent sport", Gaethje has now earned his right to call the shots, and he'll look to add lightweight gold to his accolades alongside the BMF belt next time around.

Justin Gaethje should be next in line for the title [Images via @justin_gaethje & @espnmma on Instagram]

