5 fights to make for UFC Sao Paulo winners

The UFC returned to Sao Paulo, Brazil, this past weekend for a Fight Night with a pivotal heavyweight headlining clash. Jailton Almeida beat perennial heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis in the main event, capping off a memorable night for Brazilian MMA.

The victors at UFC Sao Paulo want to move on to bigger fights in future as they continue their ascent up the rankings in their respective divisions, and we thought we'd pitch a few ideas to the matchmakers.

Here are five fights to make for UFC Sao Paulo winners.

#5. Eduarda Moura vs. Polyana Viana

Eduarda Moura earned her UFC contract earlier this year with her successful showing on Dana White's Contender Series. She made her full promotional debut this past Saturday, taking on Montserrat Conejo Ruiz on the prelims.

Moura cruised to a comfortable second-round TKO victory to open her account in the world's premier MMA promotion and further extend her perfect record.

Eduarda Moura advanced her record to 10-0 with her TKO win. The 29-year-old Brazilian's game is very well-rounded, with four knockouts and five submissions on her record, making her a solid member of the strawweight division.

Moura still needs more experience before taking on ranked contenders. A fight against Polyana Viana makes sense at this stage of her career before she eventually moves up the 115-pound ladder.

Viana has been with the promotion for quite some time now, bouncing between wins and losses and struggling for consistency. If Moura sails to another easy victory, a shot at a top 15-ranked contender is warranted.

Viana vs. Moura [Images via @polyanavia & @eduardaronda_ufc on Instagram]

#4. Elves Brener vs. Trevor Peek

Elves Brener is far from a household name as yet, but the Brazilian lightweight's skills should see his profile hit new heights with more octagon appearances. Brener has picked up three wins in 2023 so far, beating highly touted opposition along the way.

Elves Brener defeated Dagestani ace Zubaira Tukhugov in his UFC debut via split decision before putting on a sensational performance against Guram Kuteteladze, which he won via third-round TKO. This past weekend in Sao Paulo, the Chute Box fighter scored a stellar first-round knockout against Kaynan Kruschewsky.

Now 3-0 in the promotion, Brener appears to be on the cusp of breaking into the rankings. However, at just 26, there should be no rush to vault him up the rankings. The ideal next opponent would be Trevor Peek, who is also quite young in his UFC career.

Both fighters are all-action brawlers, which should make for a fun fight. If Brener makes it 4-0 in the octagon, he'll edge one step closer to the rankings and emulating his teammate Charles Oliveira's success in the division.

Peek vs. Brener [Images via @trevorpeekmma & @elvesbrener on Instagram]

#3. Vitor Petrino vs. Ion Cutelaba

Vitor Petrino has emerged as one of the most explosive up-and-comers in the UFC light heavyweight division this year. The hard-hitting Brazilian broke onto the scene last year with an impressive showing on Dana White's Contender Series and has picked up three wins in 2023, including two finishes.

At UFC Sao Paulo, Petrino crushed Modestas Bukauskas with a thunderous left hook to protect his unblemished record.

Now 10-0 with seven knockouts, Vitor Petrino seems destined for the upper echelons of the division. Still just 26, the UFC should ideally look to build his highlight reel and experience before pitting him against the best in the world.

The perfect next opponent for Petrino is Ion Cutelaba, who is also an incredibly explosive fighter. The Moldovan has been on the roster for over seven years and has shared the cage with many elite light heavyweights, making him an ideal test for surging contenders on the rise.

This fight would be a solid addition to any card and will likely be the frontrunner for Fight of the Night honors.

Petrino vs. Cutelaba [Images via @vitorpetrino & @ioncutelaba on Instagram]

#2. Caio Borralho vs. Jack Hermansson

Caio Borralho is seen by many as a future champion, more so for the skills he possesses rather than his fighting style. The cerebral Brazilian middleweight has already racked up five wins in the octagon and has been largely dominant throughout, albeit producing just one finish.

Unlike most Brazilian fighters who tend to prioritize developing their ground game off their back, Caio Borralho takes inspiration from Russian and Dagestani fighters, as evidenced in his smothering top pressure and offensive wrestling. This has seen him cruise to a few one-sided decision wins without much damage.

Borralho is clearly among the best middleweights on the roster but doesn't have a sizeable fanbase or highlight reel to back him up. At UFC Sao Paulo, he picked apart Abus Magomedov on the feet en route to yet another decision win, the seventh of his professional career.

'The Natural' needs to be pitted against a well-rounded 185-pounder who can force him into a fight. Experienced Swedish-Norwegian Jack Hermansson is the ideal candidate, and this matchup will give fans tons of answers on Borralho's potential.

Hermansson occupies the No.8 spot in the middleweight rankings, so if Borralho comes out on top, a championship opportunity can be on the cards.

Borralho vs. Hermansson [Images via @caioborralho & @jackthejokermma on Instagram]

#1. Jailton Almeida vs. Curtis Blaydes [Original UFC Sao Paulo main event]

Jailton Almeida absolutely rag-dolled Derrick Lewis over five rounds in the main event of UFC Sao Paulo, putting on a wrestling masterclass to earn a lopsided judges' decision and extend his unbeaten run to 15 straight.

Jailton Almeida represents the next generation of heavyweights akin to the likes of top contenders Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall, who are set to fight for the title this weekend. The Brazilian's offensive wrestling is unstoppable, and despite coming from a boxing background, we've rarely seen him use his hands.

Almeida needs to take on a fighter who can provide some resistance to his wrestling, which would've been tested had the original UFC Sao Paulo headliner stayed together. 'Malhadinho' was initially slated to lock horns with American collegiate wrestling standout Curtis Blaydes, and this matchup needs to get rebooked.

Blaydes is the most credentialled wrestler in the division. When he returns to action following injury rehabilitation, this is the fight to make, to determine just how good Almeida really is.

Blaydes vs. Almeida [Image via @BigMarcel24 on Twitter]

