5 frontrunners for Fight of the Night at UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira

The UFC returns to Madison Square Garden, the Mecca of combat sports, this weekend. UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira goes down this Saturday in New York City and the pay-per-view features quite a few mouthwatering matchups.

UFC 281 fan-made poster [Image via @needingart on Instagram]

Apart from the two championship bouts atop the bill, the fight card is stacked with some truly spectacular matchups, some of which have a real chance of bagging Fight of the Night honors.

Here are five frontrunners for Fight of the Night at UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira.

#5. Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

Since his blood-and-guts war with Dustin Poirier back in 2020, Dan Hooker has been a shadow of his former self. However, it's important to consider the New Zealander's strength of schedule over the past two years.

Hooker came up short against former title challenger Michael Chandler before bouncing back with a win over unranked Nasrat Haqparast. He then suffered back-to-back losses to current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and surging featherweight Arnold Allen.

Looking to return to winning ways, 'The Hangman' will take on Claudio Puelles at UFC 281.

Puelles, although currently unranked, is a dangerous fight for Hooker. The Peruvian hasn't tasted defeat in over half a decade and is riding a five-fight win streak, notably comprising three submission victories via kneebars.

'The Prince of Peru' is a lethal grappling specialist and his striking has come a long way over the last few years. Puelles will take on the toughest test of his career this weekend, and if he emerges victorious, will likely claim Hooker's No.12 spot in the lightweight rankings.

Puelles will have to push the pace and force grappling entanglements if he is to submit 'The Hangman'. If he tries to exclusively strike with his Kiwi counterpart, he could find himself in a world of trouble.

With Puelles chasing a spot in the top 15 and Hooker looking to return to the win column, this should be a very exciting matchup.

#4. Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann

Like Dan Hooker, Dominick Reyes is also looking to bounce back and re-enter the upper echelons of his division. The former title challenger came agonizingly close to dethroning then-long-reigning light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones back in 2020, and has since picked up two devastating defeats on the trot.

Reyes' losses came at the hands of former champion Jan Blachowicz and now-reigning 205-pound titleholder Jiri Prochazka, both of which were brutal knockouts. 'The Devastator' hasn't competed in over 18 months and will finally return to the octagon this Saturday.

Reyes will square off against Ryan Spann as he looks to snap a three-fight losing skid.

DOM REYES HAS RETURNED



Dominick Reyes vs Ryan Spann

November 12 | NYC | UFC 281

Spann sits five spots behind Reyes in the light heavyweight rankings. 'Superman' finished off his last opponent Ion Cutelaba with a first-round guillotine choke, showing new wrinkles to his game as he climbed to the No.12 berth on the 205-pound ladder.

With 12 submissions on his record, Spann is a potent threat on the mat. However, it's unlikely the fight will hit the canvas as Reyes boasts a stellar takedown defense, evident in his fight against Jon Jones. In the striking department, both light heavyweight contenders have fight-ending power in their fists, but Reyes is far more technical.

Training with UFC 281 headliner Alex Pereira in the lead-up to this fight might've sharpened his stand-up. However, if he is to pick up his first win in over three years, he will need every ounce of mental fortitude to overcome the demons that arose amidst his losing streak.

#3. Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira – UFC 281 main event

Israel Adesanya, one of the most dominant champions in UFC history, will meet the boogeyman of his professional career in the main event of UFC 281. Adesanya's only knockout loss came at the hands of Alex Pereira when the duo locked horns in a kickboxing bout five years ago.

'The Last Stylebender' will look to exact his revenge this weekend.

UFC 281 main event [Image via @diaztwinsmma on Instagram]

With just three fights in the UFC, Pereira has been fast-tracked by the promotion up the middleweight rankings and now holds the No.4 spot, which he earned with a knockout win over Sean Strickland. The Brazilian possesses extraordinary power and his highlight reel in kickboxing is brimming with jaw-dropping finishes.

While his upcoming championship bout against former foe Israel Adesanya is an MMA fight, this striker vs. striker clash is unlikely to hit the ground. While Adesanya is significantly more experienced than Pereira in MMA, the odds of him shooting for a takedown and engaging in grappling exchanges are slim.

Adesanya is widely considered the best striker in MMA and Pereira is coming for that mantle. 'The Last Stylebender' will have to be wary of his counterpart's power and cannot afford any mistakes. This matchup will mark either the sixth title defense for the reigning champion, or the start of a new era at 185 pounds with 'Poatan' on the throne.





The champ is prepared to do whatever it takes to leave with the belt

#2. Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano

Israel Adesanya's teammate Brad Riddell will also feature at UFC 281. The experienced kickboxing phenom has transitioned very well into MMA and has a pivotal fight ahead of him at Madison Square Garden this weekend.

After signing with the UFC in 2019, Riddell compiled a five-fight win streak to break into the lightweight division rankings. However, back-to-back defeats to top-ranked contenders Rafael Fiziev and Jalin Turner have seen 'Quake' fall out of the top 15.

The Kiwi will be itching to return to winning ways when he takes on promotional veteran Renato Moicano, who has been on the roster since 2014.

Moicano has been quite inconsistent since signing with the UFC eight years ago, but is widely regarded as a very durable fighter. With nine submissions and zero knockouts on his record, the Brazilian has limited routes to victory. Nevertheless, his toughness tends to surprise his opponents.

In his last outing against former champion Rafael dos Anjos, a fight he accepted on just a few days' notice, Moicano showed tremendous heart to survive all five rounds, even though he had only competed in three-round fights previously.

Moicano's ability to take a shot and persevere, combined with his grappling prowess and Brad Riddell's striking acumen, makes for a sensational stylistic matchup. With both fighters eager to avoid a losing skid and break into the top 15 at 155 pounds, this lightweight clash should be an absolute barnburner.

#1. Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler have been circling one another since the latter signed with the promotion three years ago. They will finally settle their differences this weekend.

While their relationship was seemingly cordial following UFC 257, where both lightweights secured massive knockout victories, bad blood is clearly brewing heading into their upcoming bout at UFC 281.

From Poirier discrediting Chandler's accomplishments to the lightweight duo getting into an altercation at a UFC event, the two former title challengers just can't seem to see eye to eye. Part of the competitive rivalry between the two Americans is that they have the same target – undisputed UFC gold.

Notably, Poirier is now 33 and Chandler is 36. Both fighters have hinted at moving up to welterweight on quite a few occasions previously and their future at 155 pounds is uncertain. They have both been in some grueling wars over the years and it appears as though both fighters' lightweight runs will likely expire in the near future.

Poirier clearly has a striking advantage, but doesn't have as much power as his compatriot. Chandler's world-class wrestling could play a major role in this bout, but his intention to entertain rather than fight tactically could cost him.

Given the high stakes and bad blood, this matchup is all but guaranteed to produce fireworks.

