"If that is not a man with b***s then I don't know what is" - Michael Bisping lauds Renato Moicano for taking short-notice fight against Rafael dos Anjos

Michael Bisping is thrilled about Renato Moicano's guts to take on Rafael dos Anjos on short notice.

'RDA' was originally slated to face Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event of UFC 272 on Saturday. However, Fiziev tested positive for COVID-19 and had to withdraw from the bout. Unranked lightweight Renato Moicano answered the call and stepped up on four days' notice to take on the former lightweight champ in a 160 lb catchweight bout.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie Rafael dos Anjos and Renato Moicano face off after their #UFC272 co-main event came together on just 4 days' notice. Rafael dos Anjos and Renato Moicano face off after their #UFC272 co-main event came together on just 4 days' notice. https://t.co/EdcvfRaTCJ

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping lauded the Brazilian for his decision to fight his compatriot:

“Fair play to [Renato] Moicano for stepping up. This is going to be at [160], it’s going to be for five rounds and he took the f*****g fight on Tuesday. If that is not a man with b***s then I don’t know what is.”

Watch Bisping talk about Moicano's decision to take the fight against Dos Anjos below:

Moicano is coming off a two-fight win streak, both by way of rear-naked choke. Meanwhile, Dos Anjos will be entering the octagon for the first time since outpointing Paul Felder in November 2020.

UFC 272 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be headlined by a grudge match between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

Rafael dos Anjos was eyeing a fight against Islam Makhachev before Renato Moicano was called up

After his original opponent pulled out, Rafael dos Anjos set his sights on Islam Makhachev. 'RDA' insists Makhachev doesn't deserve a title shot as he hasn't beaten a big name yet. The Brazilian had suggested a title eliminator bout between him and the Dagestani lightweight.

Even UFC president Dana White thought Dos Anjos vs. Makhachev was a done deal. However, he learned the next morning that Makhachev's team had turned down the fight.

In a recent interview on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, the UFC boss revealed what eventually led to Moicano being called up:

"I thought we had it [Dos Anjos vs. Makhachev] done. When I went to bed one of the nights, I thought it was done. Woke up the next morning and found out they turned it down. Islam [turned it down]. No clue [why]. The best fight that we could possibly make would have been him and Islam. RDA and Islam... Islam turns down the fight. What’s the best fight you can make? [Renato] Moicano.”

Watch Dana White's full interview below:

