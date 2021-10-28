5 of the funniest Conor McGregor interviews

Conor McGregor is perhaps the most polarizing yet popular athlete in the UFC, if not in combat sports as a whole. Over the course of his storied career, he has offered fans countless moments that will most likely be etched in their memory for years to come.

His demeanor throughout fight weeks has often thoroughly entertained the MMA faithful. That bolstered McGregor's position as one of the most highly regarded fighters in the promotion.

Keeping that in mind, it is no surprise that the Irishman is one of the most successful fighters when it comes to drawing an audience.

Often hailed as the cash cow of the UFC, 'The Notorious' has brought a legion of fans to the sport, casual or otherwise. This, however, is something that is not lost on him. He emphasizes his success and draw every time he steps into the octagon.

In this article, we take a look at the five times Conor McGregor managed to tickle our funny bones in interviews and press conferences.

#5. Conor McGregor's octagon interview after UFC 205

The UFC 205 headliner against Eddie Alvarez marked the biggest fight of the Irishman's career when it came to success. With a decisive win over Alvarez, Conor McGregor solidified himself as the UFC's first simultaneous two-division champion.

The pay-per-view, which went down at the Madison Square Garden back in November 2016, saw Conor McGregor etch his name into UFC folklore for two reasons. Usurping Eddie Alvarez's throne was one. The other was his hilarious and boisterous octagon interview with Joe Rogan.

"I've spent a lot of time, Joe, slaying everybody in the company. Backstage, I'm starting fights with everybody. I've ridiculed everyone on the roster. I just want to say from the bottom of my heart, I'd like to take this chance to apologize… to absolutely nobody. The double champ does what the f**k he wants!"

