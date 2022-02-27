5 most iconic Khabib Nurmagomedov moments in the UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the greatest mixed martial artists to ever grace the famed UFC octagon. 'The Eagle' enjoyed a turbulent yet stellar run in the promotion's lightweight division before finally hanging up his gloves two years ago.

He joined the UFC with a perfect professional record of 16-0 and went on to dominate every opponent he faced en route to the championship. His relentless pressure, suffocating wrestling and merciless ground-and-pound proved to be too much for his peers at 155 lbs. He became the undisputed champion in 2018 and defended his belt three times before shockingly retiring in 2020.

With his tumultuous journey to UFC gold, historic rivalry with Conor McGregor and emergence as one of the most influential Muslim athletes of all time, the career of Khabib Nurmagomedov has been incredible to watch. That said, here are his five most iconic moments in the UFC.

#5. "I have to fight for the title, you know this!" - Khabib Nurmagomedov tells Michael Johnson to give up mid-fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov was the consensus No.1 contender in the lightweight division in 2016. Ranked No.2 at the time, the Russian was more than deserving of a shot at Eddie Alvarez's title and, on merit, should have been fighting the champion next.

However, this was at the height of Conor McGregor's rise in the UFC. McGregor's scintillating run in the featherweight division saw the Irishman run through the competition at 145 lbs, culminating in a stunning 13-second KO of the long-reigning champion, Jose Aldo.

McGregor had the world eating out of the palm of his hand at the time and called for a shot at the lightweight belt in pursuit of champ-champ status. He took on Alvarez in the main event of UFC 205, while Nurmagomedov was relegated to the prelims where he took on No.6-ranked Michael Johnson.

'The Eagle' dominated the first two rounds, repeatedly taking his opponent down and raining down vicious strikes. His frustration at the fact that McGregor was fighting for the title instead of him was as clear as day. As the Russian pounded out Johnson against the cage, he could be heard saying:

"You have to give up! I have to fight for the title, you know this, I deserve it!"

Moreover, in-between rounds, the undefeated Russian was shouting at UFC president Dana White. The savagery of his actions sticks out as one of the most memorable moments in Nurmagomedov's career.

After pounding on and talking to Johnson for two and a half rounds, 'The Eagle' secured a technical submission finish to stake his claim for the 155 lbs title.

