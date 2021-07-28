5 important things we learned from episode 9 of TUF 29: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega

The ninth episode of the popular reality contest, The Ultimate Fighter season 29 (TUF 29): Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega, aired on ESPN+ Tuesday night.

This week's installment kick-started the semi-finals as the teams of UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and title challenger Brian Ortega scored four victories apiece in the quarter-final round.

Team Ortega dominated the TUF 29 quarter-finals early on, with Andre Petroski, Liudvik Sholinian, Tresean Gore and Vincent Murdock stringing together four consecutive victories. But when it appeared that Team Volkanovski was down and out, Bryan Battle, Ricky Turcios, Brady Hiestand and Gilbert Urbina brought their squad back with four straight wins of their own.

The winning fighters have now moved one step closer to winning the coveted UFC contract. This week it will be Team Volkanovski's Turcios against Team Ortega's Shaolinian.

Who reigned supreme? Find out as we discuss five things we learned from episode 9 of TUF 29.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for TUF 29 episode 9.

#5. TUF 29 semi-finals are tougher

The stakes are higher in the semi-final rounds. As such, each matchup from here on is scheduled for three rounds with a possible "sudden victory" overtime. In comparison, the preliminary round fights only comprised two rounds with a possible third if the fight gets scored a draw.

The semi-final matchups were announced last week after Dana White sat down with the coaches to discuss and deliberate. Since both squads got four wins each, no teammates were forced to square off against each other.

Because the semis are expected to be tougher, White decided to give the fighters an opportunity to reconnect with their loved ones before their bouts. According to the UFC boss:

"I loved how these guys went in there and battled in the way that they did. So because of that, I decided to reward each of the semi-finalists with a call home. It's sort of a recharge of their batteries as they head into the biggest fight of their lives."

