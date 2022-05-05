5 intriguing veteran vs. veteran fights to book in the UFC

Since the inception of the UFC in 1993, multiple generations of fighters have plied their trade in the promotion. Hardcore fans of the sport have seen legends of the past draw curtains on their careers as the next wave of competitors take over. To avoid feeding older fighters to younger, healthier and hungrier up-and-comers, the company often pits two veterans against one another.

At UFC 274, longtime MMA fighters Joe Lauzon and Donald Cerrone are set to lock horns. Lauzon, an alum of The Ultimate Fighter, and Cerrone, a multi-time title challenger in the WEC, are both in the twilight of their professional careers. While their bout doesn't have any implications in regards to the rankings, it promises to be an exciting matchup for the fans and, of course, the two combatants.

Joe Lauzon (left) and Donald Cerrone (right) [Image via @espnmma on Twitter]

While the Lauzon vs. Cerrone bout is a good matchup, there are some other interesting fights to put together featuring MMA veterans. Some of the old-timers discussed in this article are well aware of the fact that they won't be competing in title fights anytime soon. However, a handful are still top-ranked contenders in their respective divisions and are still gunning for UFC gold.

On that note, here are five intriguing veteran vs. veteran fights to book in the UFC.

#5. Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller – UFC lightweight bout

Bobby Green has become quite popular among casual MMA fans in recent times, but those in the know are aware of how long this wiley veteran has been competing at the highest level. The former WEC fighter has been in the UFC since 2013 and is still going strong.

Green's unique style, which rarely sees him get hit with powerful shots, is arguably the reason why he can still hang in there with top contenders. He hasn't absorbed as much damage as most fighters with over 40 fights under their belt. Somehow, he appears to be just as quick as he's always been.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFC271 Nine years in the UFC and Bobby Green is still getting better Nine years in the UFC and Bobby Green is still getting better 👊 #UFC271 https://t.co/ENCqFFMlo4

Green's performances against Nasrat Haqparast, ranked contender Rafael Fiziev and former title challenger Al Iaquinta in the last two years showed that he still has plenty to offer. While he came up short in a late-notice bout against Islam Makhachev earlier this year, the fact that he took the fight despite having fought just a few weeks prior saw his popularity reach new heights.

The ideal next opponent for Green would be perennial lightweight contender Jim Miller, who has been on the roster since 2008. The 38-year-old famously fought at both UFC 100 and UFC 200. He has now set himself the target of fighting at UFC 300.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



• Joint-most UFC wins.

• Most UFC Fights.

• Most UFC LW wins.

• Most Octagon time in LW division.

• Debut in 2008 at UFC 89.

• Fought UFC 100 and UFC 200.



is still knocking people out at 38 and he wants to fight at UFC 300! Jim Miller is timeless.• Joint-most UFC wins.• Most UFC Fights.• Most UFC LW wins.• Most Octagon time in LW division.• Debut in 2008 at UFC 89.• Fought UFC 100 and UFC 200. @JimMiller_155 is still knocking people out at 38 and he wants to fight at UFC 300! Jim Miller is timeless.• Joint-most UFC wins.• Most UFC Fights.• Most UFC LW wins.• Most Octagon time in LW division.• Debut in 2008 at UFC 89.• Fought UFC 100 and UFC 200.@JimMiller_155 is still knocking people out at 38 and he wants to fight at UFC 300! https://t.co/FKQGg7lqtH

Interestingly, the UFC have tried to match up Jim Miller with Bobby Green twice previously. Back in 2014, the duo were slated to square off in Baltimore, Maryland, but Green was forced to pull out a week before the fight. Last year, they were scheduled to lock horns at UFC 258, but Green was once again forced to withdraw after collapsing at the weigh-ins.

With Green still looking fantastic and Miller targeting another few years in the sport, a potential fight between the two longtime lightweights is fitting. The chances of this matchup coming to fruition are pretty good. Hopefully, the third time's a charm.

Jim Miller and Bobby Green [Image via @BigMarcel24 on Twitter]

#4. Cub Swanson vs. Urijah Faber – UFC featherweight bout

Cub Swanson has been a staple in the UFC featherweight division for over a decade. He joined the promotion as part of the UFC's abroption of the WEC roster back in 2011 and was a top contender at 145 pounds for a very long time. However, a shot at gold always eluded the Californian.

Swanson will turn 39 later this year and has seemingly accepted that he is nearing the end of his professional MMA career. He knows he's a long way off a championship opportunity and is looking for matchups that motivate him.

After his recent win over Darren Elkins, 'Killer' Cub called for a fight against fellow WEC veteran Urijah Faber. Faber initially retired back in 2016 but came back for two more bouts in 2019 – beating Ricky Simon before losing to Petr Yan. He hasn't fought since and has fully embraced his coaching role at the Team Alpha Male gym in Sacramento.

'The California Kid' is a former KOTC and WEC featherweight champion. While he hasn't competed in over two years, the 42-year-old has always left the door open for one final fight if the right offer is on the table. He seemed to like Swanson's idea of an all-California clash between the two former WEC fighters, admitting that it would be "a lot of fun."

With both fighters seeking the right matchup for their return to the octagon, a potential Cub Swanson vs. Urijah Faber bout appears to make sense for all parties involved. The fight will have to happen somewhere in California, allowing both legends one final hurrah among their fans, friends and family. It's now up to the UFC to put this no-brainer together.

CageChat MMA @CageChatMMA



Cub Swanson spoke about a possible fight with Urijah Faber and The California Kid is down! Throwback fight?!Cub Swanson spoke about a possible fight with Urijah Faber and The California Kid is down! Throwback fight?! ⏪ Cub Swanson spoke about a possible fight with Urijah Faber and The California Kid is down! 👊 https://t.co/z6woIs7gpH

#3. Derek Brunson vs. Chris Weidman – UFC middleweight bout

Since losing the middleweight championship to Luke Rockhold back in 2015, Chris Weidman has endured a tumultuous run in the UFC. He ruled the division for over two years before being dethroned and hasn't looked quite like himself ever since.

The NCAA Division 1 All-American turned the MMA world on its head in 2013 when he knocked out long-reigning 185-pound king Anderson Silva. In his subsequent rematch with 'The Spider', the bout came to an abrupt end as Silva broke his leg in the second round after one of his kicks got checked.

Somewhat bizarrely, the same thing happened to Weidman at UFC 261 last year.

Not Evan @itsnotmeevan Reactions to the Chris Weidman leg break: Reactions to the Chris Weidman leg break: https://t.co/WqbEonkh6J

Weidman's reaction to the devastating injury has been commendable. While going through the motions of his recovery, a fire appears to have been lit under him. It's been over a year since the incident and he's already made a full recovery.

The former titleholder has vowed to return stronger than ever in pursuit of UFC gold. He's even discussed how a potential fight between himself and reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya would play out, asserting that he would emerge victorious over 'The Last Stylebender'.

However, as a result of being sidelined, Weidman has dropped out of the middleweight rankings. Before he can think about fighting Adesanya, he will have to beat a top contender first. A fight against Derek Brunson appears to be the ideal route.

Brunson is coming off a TKO loss to Jared Cannonier and has publicly stated that he wants just one more bout.

Israel Adesanya doesn't have too many fresh contenders on the rise at 185 pounds. He's already beaten most of the top-ranked middleweights and the promotion will be looking to elevate more potential challengers for the reigning titleholder, as they're currently doing with Alex Pereira.

A potential Derek Brunson vs. Chris Weidman fight offers both fighters exactly what they want, if they win, of course. Brunson will be eager to end his UFC career on a high while Weidman can put himself in a very good position in the middleweight title picture with a win over a ranked contender.

It's a fascinating matchup and could shake things up in the fairly stagnant 185-pound weight class.

#2. Nick Diaz vs. Matt Brown – UFC welterweight bout

The aura and folklore that surrounds Nick Diaz is unlike any other UFC fighter. While he was branded and marketed as an antagonist during his early run in the promotion, the Stockton native is now ubiquitously beloved by the MMA community, despite competing just once in the last seven years.

Newer fans of the sport may know him for being the older brother of Nate Diaz. However, he isn't just any old MMA fighter. Diaz was the reigning Strikeforce welterweight champion when the promotion was absorbed by the UFC, with three title defenses to his name. He even had a stint in the Dana White-led promotion before the Strikeforce days.

After his main event clash against Anderson Silva back in 2015, Diaz was handed a five-year ban from USADA after testing positive for marijuana. While the ban was later reduced, he opted to remain on the sidelines for over half a decade.

In his most recent outing, he took on Robbie Lawler at UFC 266, where he succumbed to a third-round TKO loss. While many believed that this would be his last fight, his longtime coach Cesar Gracie recently claimed that Diaz could return later this year.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Who should he return against?



Full story: Seems Nick Diaz is not done with MMA just yet.Who should he return against?Full story: bit.ly/3rjSmE6 Seems Nick Diaz is not done with MMA just yet. 👀Who should he return against?Full story: bit.ly/3rjSmE6 https://t.co/QeFSuJffIT

If Nick Diaz is indeed returning to the octagon, the promotion will likely match him up with another veteran. Matt Brown certainly fits the bill and a potential bout between him and Diaz will undoubtedly produce fireworks.

Brown has been on the roster since 2008. He made his promotional debut at UFC 88 and has remained active throughout. The 41-year-old Ohio native has always been fun to watch, with his stand-and-bang style earning him numerous post-fight bonuses over the years.

'The Immortal' has lived up to his nickname, having recently signed a new deal with the promotion.

With Matt Brown staying active the entire time Nick Diaz was sidelined, the former has taken significantly more damage over the years. However, his tendency to stay active has its merits, as there's no risk of ring rust.

Diaz hasn't won a fight in over a decade, with his last victory coming against B.J. Penn back in 2011. He needs a winnable fight if the rumors surrounding his return are legitimate and this matchup appears to be the only one that makes sense.

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin



#UFCColombus All I really want is a Matt Brown vs. Nick Diaz fight All I really want is a Matt Brown vs. Nick Diaz fight#UFCColombus https://t.co/rrHmRX1HIm

#1. Jose Aldo vs. Dominick Cruz – UFC bantamweight bout

Most of the MMA veterans discussed in this article so far are largely competing for the fun of it. While some are seeking one last hurrah, others are looking for matchups that excite and motivate them. In contrast, former UFC champions Jose Aldo and Dominick Cruz are tantalizingly close to another shot at gold.

Both Aldo and Cruz were dominant WEC champions until 2011, when they were handed the UFC featherweight and bantamweight titles respectively. They reigned over their respective divisions with an iron fist for the next few years and were regarded among the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

At the time, there wasn't much talk of the duo fighting one another as this was before Conor McGregor singlehandedly raised the bar by becoming the first-ever champ-champ. While we have seen many champions in the modern era attempt to replicate the Irishman's feat, it was never a common practice before 2015.

Jose Aldo and Dominick Cruz [Images via @ODDSbible & @MMAHistoryToday on Twitter]

Aldo, the former featherweight kingpin, has enjoyed a commendable career resurgence since dropping down to bantamweight. In his last fight, the Brazilian legend put on a clinic against top-tanked 135-pound contender Rob Font to make his way into the divisional top five.

With T.J. Dillashaw and bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling likely set to contest for the belt later this year, Jose Aldo can solidify his claim to a title shot with one more victory. He has called for a fight against fellow legend and future Hall of Famer Dominick Cruz on numerous occasions.

Cruz is arguably the greatest 135-pound fighter of all time. His dominant championship run, across the WEC and the UFC, solidified his status as one of the best fighters around at the time. Despite being plagued by injuries throughout his career, he is still one of the top bantamweights on the planet, which is a testament to his mental resolve.

Cruz has never lost a non-championship fight. Now pushing 40, 'The Dominator' is smart enough to realize that he is likely amidst the last stretch of his fighting career. If he is to re-claim the throne he once owned, there can be zero argument as to who the bantamweight GOAT is.

To get a championship opportunity, Cruz will need to beat a top-ranked contender. He has been vocal about a potential clash with Jose Aldo previously, acknowledging the historic and nostalgic pertinence of a matchup that's been over a decade in the making.

MMA On Point @OnPointMMA



Source, MMA Hour: Dominick Cruz is still scoping the landscape but isn't opposed for a long-awaited showdown with Jose Aldo.Source, MMA Hour: mmafighting.com/2021/12/28/228… Dominick Cruz is still scoping the landscape but isn't opposed for a long-awaited showdown with Jose Aldo. 👀Source, MMA Hour: mmafighting.com/2021/12/28/228… https://t.co/f5IWC6iwc0

This is a rare circumstance in MMA and no weight class outside the UFC bantamweight division can offer such a unique matchup. Jose Aldo vs. Dominick Cruz would not only be an incredibly nostalgic sight to behold for longtime fans of the sport, it's also a high stakes affair.

While the victor will put himself in a fantastic position in terms of title contention, the loser will likely have to bid adieu to his championship aspirations.

It would be an absolute travesty if this fight doesn't come to fruition. Let's just hope the UFC matchmakers see it the same way.

Dominick Cruz (left) & Jose Aldo (right) [Image via @DiaztwinsMMA on Twitter]

Edited by John Cunningham