5 Irish fighters who could emulate Conor McGregor's success in the UFC

It appears that the huge success Conor McGregor has had in the UFC is starting to dwindle. In his prime McGregor tore through the UFC featherweight division. He knocked out one of the all-time greats in Jose Aldo. He took part in one of the biggest rivalries in UFC history with Nate Diaz. He captured the UFC lightweight strap as well.

McGregor's fall from grace in the UFC

Unfortunately, McGregor is now on a two-fight losing streak, with only one win since 2017. Whilst the Irishman does retain a loyal fanbase, many have been put off the former double champ on account of his recent social media activity, as well as comments made in the build-up to his recent fight with Dustin Poirier.

So there are some MMA fans who are now looking for a fighter to fill the space McGregor once occupied as a clinical up-and-comer who can sell a fight like no other. Thankfully, there is currently a rise in talent in the Irish MMA scene. That's partly due to European regional organization Cage Warriors producing a number of prospects from the Emerald Isles.

In the following list, we break down five Irish fighters who could potentially emulate the huge success Conor McGregor had in the UFC. These fighters do not need to be currently signed to the UFC. However, we are not focusing on Northern Irish fighters, so you may see the likes of Joe McColgan, Leah McCourt and Rhys McKee featured on another list yet to come.

#5. Taka Mhandu - EFC bantamweight

Taka Mhandu is likely the biggest unknown on this list. That's on account of him not having made his professional debut yet. However, Mhandu has been tearing it up on the amateur scene.

He currently holds a 6-0 amateur record, with four of his wins ending in a KO stoppage. Mhandu is set to make his pro debut at EFC 89. He'll take on the 4-3 Asiashu Tshitamba.

Mhandu trains out of Irish MMA gym Team KF, which has become one of the top gyms for producing European talent as of late. Time will tell if Mhandu lives up to the lofty expectations surrounding him. But so far, everything points to 'The Cat' being one of Ireland's next big stars in MMA.

