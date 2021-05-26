5 MMA fighters who were convicted of serious crimes

MMA fighters often carry the unfair preconceived expectation of being mindless thugs rather than legitimate martial artists, which most of them are. However, there are a select few MMA fighters who have reinforced the stereotypes, and in some cases, gone even further.

The following list details five MMA fighters who have been convicted of serious crimes.

#5 Jon Jones

Considering the other crimes on this list, Jones' somewhat pale in comparison. But considering his status as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time and an active member of the UFC roster, they are still notable.

Jones has been charged with a DUI on multiple occasions. The first time was in 2012 when Jones smashed his car into a utility pole in New York. The second time was considerably worse, as his car this time struck a pregnant woman, injuring her arm. Jones fled the scene of the crime. He initially faced 18 months of jail time, though he would eventually receive 18 months of supervised probation instead.

Jones was convicted of another DUI in 2020 after discharging a firearm in the front seat of a running car.

#4 Jason Miller

Jason Miller has repeatedly lived up to the nickname 'Mayhem.' He has picked up multiple convictions, which have now led to his incarceration. Miller has been charged with vandalism, one felony count each of first-degree burglary, unlawful taking of a vehicle, and grand theft auto.

The charges left Miller with 364 days in jail after he accepted a plea deal that had a felony count of attempted grand theft dismissed. Miller has also previously been involved in multiple similar situations, such as a prolonged police standoff after domestic violence. Miller was also accused of stalking.

Miller has an MMA record of 23 wins, 10 losses and 1 no contest.

#3 Dmitry Sosnovskiy

Dmitry Sosnovskiy, an undefeated heavyweight MMA fighter, was recently found guilty of kidnapping and extortion. He was handed a lengthy prison sentence of eight and a half years.

Sosnovskiy, along with four fellow suspects, kidnapped a Russian businessman. They threatened the man with murder unless he paid them 300,000 rubles. However, the extortion did not go as planned and the man refused to cave to their demands.

When Sosnovskiy and his fellow kidnappers left the room, the victim escaped and subsequently contacted the authorities, leading to their arrest.

#2 Lee Murray

Lee Murray competed once in the UFC, defeating Jorge Rivera via arm triangle submission. His MMA record lies at 8 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 1 no contest. However, his actions outside of the octagon are far more notable. Murray was arrested in 2006 for his role in the Securitas depot robbery.

The robbery was a huge heist that took place in Kent, England. Murray and multiple other criminals working in tandem made off with over £53 million in cash. Murray was sentenced to 10 years in jail, later extended to 25.

#1 Joe Son

Joe Son is arguably one of the most deplorable human beings to have ever been associated with MMA. Son competed once in the UFC, losing by submission. He also picked up losses at Pride and Xtreme Pankration. His MMA record lies at 0-4.

Son is currently in jail after being found guilty of a felony count of torture. He was also charged with multiple counts of sexual assault that were dropped due to statute of limitation laws. Even in jail, Son was accused of murdering his bunkmate. The sentence would eventually go down as manslaughter, and Son is expected to serve life in jail.