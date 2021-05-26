Undefeated UFC fighter Dmitry Sosnovskiy gets lengthy prison sentence in kidnapping case

Former UFC heavyweight fighter Dmitry Sosnovskiy has been found guilty of kidnapping and extortation and handed a lengthy prison sentence of eight and a half years.

He will reportedly spend this time incarcerated in a maximum security prison. Sosnovskiy, along with four fellow suspects, kidnapped a Russian businessman. They reportedly forced him into an unmarked car and took him to an office. Here they threatened the man with murder unless he paid them 300,000 rubles which is approximately $3800.

Failed extortion

After Sosnovskiy and his fellow conspirators were unsuccessful in their attempts to intimidate the businessman, one of the gang members resorted to violence. According to a report from the prosecutor’s office, the gang member attempted to choke the victim unconscious.

The report went as follows:

“Having received a refusal from the abducted man to fulfill their illegal demands, one of the accused grabbed the victim’s neck with his hands – blocking his access to oxygen, which made him lose consciousness.”

The victim was able to escape when his kidnappers left the room. He naturally went to the police, which led to their subsequent arrests.

Sosnovskiy's MMA history

Sosnovskiy held a 11-0 record and only competed once in the UFC. He fought Mark Godbeer in 2018, defeating him via rear-naked choke in the second round. He was scheduled to face Junior Albani in 2019, although the fight was canceled due to an injury sustained by Sosnovskiy.

Sosnovskiy also had many impressive wins on the Russian regional circuit where he primarily competed for the Russian/Ukranian organization Oplot Challenge. However, he did also make an appearance at Coliseum FC, where he fought and defeated Aleksander Emelianenko, the brother of MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko.

One of Sosnovskiy's teammates is UFC veteran Alexey Oleynik. Oleynik has reportedly described himself as both 'disappointed' and 'frustrated' at the incident, although he has refused to comment on the situation.

Whilst this is a rare occurrence, there have been several Russian MMA fighters who have also been involved in crime over the years.

One of the most notable cases is that of the afore-mentioned Aleksander Emeliankenko who was given a four-and-a-half year jail sentence after being found guilty of both sexual assault and kidnapping. He also reportedly forced his victim to consume narcotives against her will.