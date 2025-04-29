5 potential matchups for Ian Machado Garry after his UFC Kansas City win

Ian Machado Garry has plenty of options for his next fight after his impressive win at UFC Kansas City. Both Garry and Dana White confirmed after the bout that he will serve as the official backup for the Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena title fight on May 10 at UFC 315, putting him right back in the title picture.

Still, in a stacked UFC welterweight division crowded with contenders, nothing is guaranteed. The Irishman's recent victory over Carlos Prates saw him claim the No.6 spot in the welterweight rankings. However, he's likely still behind Shavkat Rakhmonov, the only man to beat him, in the championship pecking order.

If Garry does not get called in to make another short-notice octagon appearance at UFC 315, here are five fights that could keep his momentum rolling and his name buzzing among the welterweight elite.

#5. Ian Machado Garry vs. Sean Brady

It's hard to understand why these two haven't seen each other across the octagon yet. Both are young, hungry, up-and-coming contenders with polarizing styles that match up nicely. Sean Brady brings an in-your-face, wrestle-heavy approach that dismantles opponents as they fall into his submission traps, while Ian Machado Garry thrives with slick outside kickboxing and strong clinch work.

This would be a stylistic chess match that also carries real bad blood, as both have exchanged heavy trash talk in the past. A win here would answer a lot of questions about how far Garry’s takedown defense and scrambling ability have evolved since the Shavkat Rakhmonov fight. Most importantly, it would solidify either fighter as the rightful number one contender at 170 pounds.

#4. Ian Machado Garry vs. Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards needs a win right now, and to be completely honest, Ian Machado Garry would be a nightmare matchup for him. After the mauling Edwards suffered against Sean Brady in March, facing a young, rising contender in his prime could be risky. However, it could also be the best opportunity for 'Rocky' to re-establish himself.

There's some spice to this matchup as well, with the two welterweights having trained together previously. Notably, Garry was ousted from Edwards' gym, which the former credited to the latter's "insecurities."

A win over Garry would remind everyone that Edwards is still a top-tier threat in the UFC welterweight division. For 'The Future', beating a former champion like Edwards would be a career-defining moment. For the former champion, it would be a fight for survival and a shot at redemption.

#3. Ian Machado Garry vs. Colby Covington

Being the perennial pariah at 170 pounds, Colby Covington's position in matchmaking discussions has become increasingly complicated. After enduring years of inactivity, suffering two disappointing losses, and facing mounting criticism from fans, Covington is struggling to maintain his relevance in the division.

Ian Machado Garry has added fuel to the fire, repeatedly calling him out and accusing him of avoiding a fight since their initial encounter. Garry promised he would "dog walk" Covington if they ever fought. After such a one-sided loss to Joaquin Buckley at the end of 2024, a fight and its buildup against 'The Future' would be precisely the kind of spotlight 'Chaos' needs.

For Garry, it would be a chance to settle a score, defeat a former interim champion, and steal whatever star power Covington still has left.

#2. Ian Machado Garry vs. Stephen Thompson

This would be more of a fan-friendly fight than a rankings move. Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, nearing the end of his legendary career, is looking for one final big matchup. Despite coming off a brutal KO loss to Joaquin Buckley, Thompson is still one of the most respected strikers in MMA history.

A fight between him and Ian Machado Garry would be a technical showcase, pitting two elite standup fighters against each other. For Garry, it would be an opportunity to prove he belongs among the best pure strikers ever to compete at welterweight. For Thompson, it would be a chance to either pass the torch or close his career with another highlight.

#1. Ian Machado Garry vs. Joaquin Buckley

Saving the most obvious option for last, this fight practically writes itself. Joaquin Buckley has been on an absolute tear since moving down to the UFC welterweight division, racking up six straight wins with four stoppages.

Even though he is booked to fight Kamaru Usman in June, the tension between Buckley and Ian Machado Garry has been building, with one trash-talking the other since his move to 170. If Buckley gets past Usman, the callout is already there. They were notably slated to square off at UFC Tampa last year, before Garry was redirected to take on Shavkat Rakhmonov and replaced by Colby Covington, whom Buckley beat.

A matchup between Garry and Buckley would be explosive, with enormous stakes for the next welterweight title shot. It would also generate massive fan interest given the styles and momentum both fighters carry.

