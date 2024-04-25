5 potential next fights for Ryan Garcia

This past weekend, Ryan Garcia stunned the world, handing the previously unbeaten Devin Haney his first-ever professional loss. Not only did he beat him, he also knocked him down several times. Only through grit and toughness was Haney able to avoid unconsciousness from the left hook that has flatlined so many others.

Unfortunately, Garcia missed weight by three pounds, which made him ineligible to win the WBC super lightweight title that Haney held. And if his words are of any indication, 'KingRy' has no desire for a rematch at the same weight. He is aiming higher, believing he cannot make 140 pounds anymore.

Even so, a large enough paycheck could be enough to sway him. Now, he has options, which has left many wondering who he intends to face next: will it be a rematch or a fresh face?

#5. Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney 2

Ryan Garcia's win over Devin Haney this past Saturday was nothing short of spectacular. In doing so, he defied the odds and scored one of the biggest upsets in boxing in 2024. Unfortunately, the bout has an asterisk next to it. Therefore, Garcia missed weight and was barred from capturing the WBC super lightweight title.

Following his win, Garcia dismissed the idea of any future fights at 140 pounds. But he then also revealed that he had been drinking every single day ahead of the fight, which almost certainly hindered his weight-cutting. With Haney seeking a rematch and the world now interested, a rematch is still possible.

It would likely be Garcia's biggest payday, and if he cuts back on his alcohol consumption, he could easily gain weight and mount a proper challenge for the WBC super lightweight title. He just needs some slight convincing.

#4. Ryan Garcia vs. Isaac Cruz

Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz has never been knocked out. Furthermore, he has only ever tasted defeat twice in his career, once against Gervonta Davis, a former opponent of Ryan Garcia. But there is more to the Mexican star than his iron chin, he is also a brutal knockout artist with fearsome boxing skill.

After his recent TKO of Rolando 'Rolly' Romero, which won him the WBA super lightweight title, talk about him potentially facing Garcia emerged. Garcia himself took to X/Twitter to lambast Cruz, before claiming that he would like to share the ring with him one day. The bout makes sense.

Despite his recent dismissal of any more super lightweight fights, he could be motivated by the big payday, and a chance to capture the WBA super lightweight title, especially against someone he has already expressed an interest in facing.

#3. Ryan Garcia vs. Jaron Ennis

Ryan Garcia's father was recently involved in a brief backstage confrontation with Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn. The two traded barbs, with 'KingRy's' father taunting him and asking him who he had left in his stable of fighters for his son to beat. The Englishman's answer was Jaron Ennis.

This silenced Garcia's father immediately, prompting him to apologize to Hearn in a bizarre scene. This alone renders a possible bout between Garcia and Ennis compelling. However, Garcia's interest in fighting above 140 pounds only magnifies it, as Ennis is a welterweight, where the weight limit is 147 pounds.

Not only is Ennis a welterweight, but he is also the IBF welterweight champion and an undefeated knockout artist, with 28 of his 31 wins have come by either knockout or TKO. The matchup has fireworks written all over it and could be Garcia's crack at a heavier weight class.

#2. Ryan Garcia vs. Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford is currently tied up with an upcoming bout against reigning WBA super welterweight champion Israel Madrimov, a rising knockout artist still in the youth of his boxing career. Whatever comes of the fight, whether Crawford wins or loses, he is someone Garcia has already set his sights on.

Garcia would have his pick of fighting at welterweight or super welterweight against Crawford. Furthermore, the bout would be a championship fight, either for a possible WBA super welterweight title or the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and The Ring welterweight titles, the latter being too tempting an opportunity to pass up.

Additionally, the amount of money promised by such a fight would be astronomical, especially if Crawford follows his dominant nine-round stoppage of the formerly undefeated Errol Spence Jr. with a win at super welterweight.

#1. Ryan Garcia vs. Sebastian Fundora

Following his win over Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia expressed an interest in facing Sebastian Fundora, who recently came in on short notice to beat Tim Tszyu for the WBO and vacant WBC super welterweight championships. Such a bout would fulfill Garcia's desire to fight at a heavier weight class.

Furthermore, it provides him with both a challenge and an opportunity. Fundora is a towering boxer for his weight class, standing at six foot six with an 80-inch reach. These are the physical dimensions of a heavyweight and would offer Garcia an interesting puzzle to solve.

"I had a vision to fight Fundora at 154. I just feel like I could knock him out. Really random. I just feel like I can get a title at 154"

Check out Ryan Garcia's call out Sebastian Fundora (0:08):

The fight would also offer Garcia another championship opportunity and the bragging rights of beating someone that the great Tszyu, a fearsome power puncher, could not. But only time will tell if the matchup comes to fruition.