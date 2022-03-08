5 potential opponents for Edson Barboza after UFC 272 loss

Edson Barboza suffered a unanimous decision loss to Bryce Mitchell this Saturday at UFC 272. The Brazilian fighter has lost two in a row and is 2-3 in his five fights since dropping down to featherweight. With that in mind, his next fight will now become particularly important.

While results may not have been going his way lately, Barboza is never far from turning things around, given the devastating array of kicks he possesses. He even threatened Mitchell early in the fight before he was overwhelmed by his opponent's impressive grappling skills.

In any case, there are plenty of options for Barboza in his next fight. As a lower-ranked fighter at featherweight on a losing streak, his next opponent could be ranked or just outside those rankings trying to break in. He might even consider moving back up to the lightweight division in light of his recent results.

Here are five potential opponents for Edson Barboza after the UFC 272 loss:

#5. Edson Barboza vs Hakeem Dawodu

Hakeem Dawodu holds a record of 13-2-1

Edson Barboza is now towards the bottom of the featherweight rankings and is on a two-fight skid. So it might make sense for his next opponent to be an unranked contender on the verge of breaking into the rankings. Hakeem Dawodu certainly fits that bill.

Dawodu may have lost his UFC debut back in 2018 but he has looked great since then, going 6-1. With his one loss during that time being against the undefeated No.13 Movsar Evloev via decision, he is close to breaking into the top 15. This fight would give him the chance to prove that is where he belongs.

For Barboza, this fight would provide an appropriate step down in competition after his recent defeats. If he is to remain a player at 145 lbs, he will need to be able to beat opponents like Dawodu, who are trying to earn their spot in the rankings. On top of that, this will surely be an entertaining, striking-heavy affair.

#4. Edson Barboza vs. Ryan Hall

Ryan Hall holds a record of 9-2

There may not be two fighters in the UFC with more contrasting styles than Edson Barboza and Ryan Hall. Barboza is known for his lethal striking and in particular, his arsenal of kicks, while Hall is a master of Brazillian jiu-jitsu and specifically the heel hook. Seeing how this would play out in the octagon would be fun.

The Mac Life @TheMacLife BJJ phenom Ryan Hall reveals he’s been turned down for a fight by the majority of top UFC featherweights | themaclife.com/featured-posts… BJJ phenom Ryan Hall reveals he’s been turned down for a fight by the majority of top UFC featherweights | themaclife.com/featured-posts… https://t.co/LMlXEyohkF

Hall is another fighter who appears to be on the verge of breaking into the featherweight rankings. He has only lost once in the UFC to Ilia Topuria, who is now receiving his shot to break into the rankings. 'The Wizard' definitely appears to be deserving of this opportunity and has even submitted B.J. Penn.

This fight would be a fascinating clash of styles and would answer some important questions in the featherweight division. It would tell us whether Hall is ready to enter the rankings or whether Barboza still deserves his status as one of the best featherweights on the planet.

#3. Edson Barboza vs. Cub Swanson

Cub Swanson holds a record of 28-12

Cub Swanson established his status as a legend of the sport some time ago, but his recent performances could earn him a shot in the rankings. While he may be 38, Swanson has won three of his last four fights. His lone loss during that time came against Giga Chikadze.

Chikadze followed up that performance by then defeating Edson Barboza, so it makes sense that the two men he defeated now square off. After their respective fights with the Georgian, Swanson picked up a win and Barboza suffered a further loss.

UFC News @UFCNews Cub Swanson ( @CubSwanson ) ties Jose Aldo and Max Holloway for most wins in UFC/WEC featherweight history with 18. #UFCVegas45 Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) ties Jose Aldo and Max Holloway for most wins in UFC/WEC featherweight history with 18. #UFCVegas45

These results, combined with the fact Barboza remains a ranked fighter in the division, should explain why this fight makes sense. On paper, the pair are very evenly matched, and so a bout between them seems appropriate. They are also two UFC veterans and deserve a high-profile match-up like this one.

#2. Edson Barboza vs. Paul Felder III

Paul Felder holds a record of 17-6

A third fight between Edson Barboza and Paul Felder may currently seem like a long shot, but it could make a lot of sense. That is despite the fact that Barboza is currently competing at featherweight and that Felder is retired. Those factors could well change, and this fight would be the one to make.

Felder has indicated that he is open to returning to the octagon. Should he do so, there are only so many opponents that would make sense for him at this stage of his career. A trilogy bout with Barboza, given the series is currently tied at 1-1, would be a perfect fit for him on paper.

For Barboza, this would require him to move back up to 155 lbs. You would imagine he might be tempted, given this would mean a big-name opponent and a more manageable weight cut. In fact, the commentary team over the weekend suggested that the Brazillian might fair better in the lightweight division.

#1. Edson Barboza vs. Dan Hooker II

Dan Hooker holds a record of 22-11

Top of this list is another rematch and once again, a fight that would need some pieces to fall into place first. This scenario, at least, is relatively simple. If Dan Hooker loses to Arnold Allen on March 19, his next fight should be a rematch with his former rival Edson Barboza.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Random thought of the day ... Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker is in 12 days and I am very excited about that. Random thought of the day ... Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker is in 12 days and I am very excited about that.

The pair fought back in 2018 when Barboza won via a KO punch to the body. That bout, however, was at lightweight, so it would be interesting to see how the fight would go down at 145 lbs. It would also make sense, rankings-wise, if Hooker is unable to defeat the No.7 fighter in the division.

Barboza would be allowed to bounce back against a fighter who's also suffered some recent losses. While Hooker isn't ranked, he may be after March 19. Even if Hooker isn't ranked, a win for Barboza would give him a significant boost.

