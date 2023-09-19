5 most promising Mexican UFC prospects 

This past weekend, the UFC celebrated Mexican Independence Day like never before. Noche UFC was underway at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last Saturday, and the card was stacked with Mexican talent. The only Mexican champion, Alexa Grasso, headlined the card and retained her title.

Alexa Grasso remains the only Mexican titleholder in the UFC after Brandon Moreno and Yair Rodriguez lost their belts earlier this year. With the promotion set to open a Performance Institute in Mexico City and the recent influx of high-level talent from the combat sports-crazed nation, the future of Mexican MMA is in good hands.

On that note, here are the five most promising Mexican prospects in the UFC.

#5. Lupita Godinez

Lupita Godinez signed with the organization in 2020 and made her octagon debut in 2021, going 1-2 in her first three fights on the world's biggest stage. She then won five of her next six bouts and is now on the cusp of breaking into the strawweight top 10.

At Noche UFC, Godinez put on a dominant showing against Elise Reed, earning a second-round submission win. She holds the No.14 spot in the 115-pound rankings and will be gunning for a top-ranked contender in her next outing.

Godinez isn't a potent finisher, with just three of her 11 career wins coming via stoppages. However, her well-rounded game and undeniable durability make her a dangerous contender at strawweight.

#4. Victor Altamirano

The influx of talent into the UFC flyweight division, which was once rumored to be on the chopping block, has been a sight to behold. The men's 125-pound bracket has no shortage of intriguing up-and-comers, with Mexico's Victor Altamirano being one of them.

Altamirano featured on Dana White's Contender Series in 2021 and has since emerged as an all-action flyweight who always delivers the goods. While he has picked up two losses along the way, both defeats were razor-close decisions, a testament to his toughness.

'El Magnifico' will likely break into the divisional top 15 at some point, and when he does, there are loads of fun matchups to make.

#3. Yazmin Jauregui

Among the youngest championship-caliber fighters currently on the roster, Yazmin Jauregui stands out. The 24-year-old compiled a stellar unbeaten run prior to signing with the world's premier MMA promotion and looks set to make a huge splash in the coming years.

Jauregui's octagon debut against Iasmin Lucindo was one of the best women's fights of last year. She followed it up with a second-round TKO victory before suffering her first career loss earlier this year.

Jauregui's skills are far beyond her age, and by the time she makes her way up the rankings, it's hard to imagine how advanced her skills will be. If Mexico is to have another female champion after Alexa Grasso, Jauregui is probably the best bet.

#2. Daniel Zellhuber

The UFC lightweight division remains the deepest, most competitive weight class across combat sports. While the top end of the division is stacked with superstars, the surge of young up-and-coming 155-pounders bodes well for the future of the division.

Daniel Zellhuber is among the young promising lightweights set to take over in the coming years. The 24-year-old Mexican boasts pin-point striking, and training at Xtreme Couture under Eric Nicksick has worked wonders in improving his grappling offense and defense.

In his most recent outing against Christos Giagos, Zellhuber put on a sprawl-and-brawl masterclass before locking in an anaconda choke in the second round. 'Golden Boy's future certainly looks bright.

#1. Raul Rosas Jr. – Youngest UFC fighter

Perhaps the most talented 18-year-old fighter on the planet, Raul Rosas Jr. has the skills and the time to make almost anything out of his career. The Mexican teenager is the youngest fighter on the current UFC roster, and yet, remains a tough matchup for many bantamweights.

Rosas Jr. broke onto the scene with a dominant performance on Dana White's Contender Series at just 17. He then pulled off a comfortable submission in his octagon debut before coming up short in his next outing, wherein he picked up his first loss.

'El Nino Problema' bounced back in style, scoring a scorching 54-second TKO victory at Noche UFC to return to the win column.

