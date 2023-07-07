5 questions that will be answered at UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez

July is typically the most action-packed month on the UFC calendar, and this year is no different. Closing out International Fight Week 2023, UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez will be underway at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday.

The fight card is stacked from top to bottom, with two massive championship fights atop the bill. With so many pivotal fights lined up for the pay-per-view, the UFC landscape will undergo a few more shuffles come Sunday.

On that note, here are five questions that will be answered at UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez.

#5. Which up-and-coming prospects will shine at the PPV?

Numerous championship-caliber prospects are set to feature at UFC 290. While Bo Nickal is technically a prospect, the hype surrounding the American collegiate wrestling standout and his placement on the main card means he already gets the attention he deserves.

Among those flying under the radar are South African youngster Cameron Saaiman, Mexican phenom Yazmin Jauregui, and Japanese flyweight sensation Tatsuro Taira.

Tatsuro Taira, Yazmin Jauregui and Cameron Saaiman [Images via @t.tatsurooo6, @yasminjitsu & @cameronsaaiman on Instagram]

Cameron Saaiman was slated to take on fellow prospect Christian Rodriguez, but an injury to the latter sees Terrence Mitchell make his promotional debut. Yazmin Jauregui will look to pick up her third win in the UFC on Saturday when she takes on Denise Gomes. Elsewhere on the prelims, Tatsuro Taira will take on another octagon debutant in Edgar Chairez.

Saaiman, Jauregui, and Taira are undefeated but face tough tests at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Australian welterweight Jack Della Maddalena was scheduled to take on fellow ranked contender Sean Brady in an explosive fight on the prelims with huge implications. Unfortunately, an injury to Brady means unbeaten American Josiah Harrell steps in on short notice.

A win for Harrell will put him straight into the welterweight top 15. Meanwhile, this is a chance for Della Maddalena to pick up his fifth UFC win after four straight first-round finishes.

#4. Is Dan Hooker still a top-10 lightweight in the UFC?

Perennial lightweight contender Dan Hooker has struggled for consistency in recent times. The promotional veteran will look to re-enter the top 10 and rejuvenate his title aspirations when he squares off against the highly touted Jalin Turner on the main card.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dan Hooker traveled all over the world, accepting every fight that was offered to him. As such, we went on a disappointing run of form, including losses to Michael Chandler, Islam Makhachev, and Arnold Allen.

Hooker returned to winning ways with a flawless performance against Claudio Puelles last year. He will look to extend his win streak on Saturday against Jalin Turner, who has already dispatched three Oceanic fighters in the UFC. 'The Tarantula' sits one spot ahead of Hooker in the lightweight rankings at No.11.

At 33, this is likely Hooker's final title run in the UFC, especially in a division as talent-rich as the 155-pound bracket. A win on Saturday is paramount, or the fan-favorite Kiwi will likely be relegated to veterans' fights rather than bouts with real championship implications.

#3. Can Dircus du Plessis shock the world and seal a title shot?

Dricus du Plessis has enjoyed a stellar run in the UFC so far, racking up five straight wins to vault himself into the middleweight top 10. A shot at the belt is on the line on Saturday night when he faces the toughest test of his career, former champion Robert Whittaker.

Robert Whittaker is rightfully a massive betting favorite heading into UFC 290. 'The Reaper' has not lost to anyone not named Israel Adesanya in nearly a decade and is clearly the second-best middleweight on the roster. While he has lost twice to Adesanya, their second bout was razor close and could've gone either way.

Whittaker is chasing a trilogy bout with 'The Last Stylebender', so there's no shortage of motivation going into his title eliminator against Dricus du Plessis. On the flipside, du Plessis, who most of the MMA community has already counted out, has nothing to lose.

South Africa's du Plessis will need the performance of a lifetime to overcome the supremely well-rounded Whittaker, and if he pulls it off, a date with Adesanya will be next.

#2. Who is the best active flyweight in the world?

Brandon Moreno solidified his status as the best flyweight in the world with his second stoppage victory over former champion Deiveson Figueiredo earlier this year. However, with Moreno having two prior losses to top-ranked contender Alexandre Pantoja, it's unclear who the best 125-pounder really is.

Moreno has two losses to Pantoja [Images via @pantoja_oficial & @mmaonpoint on Instagram]

When they were contestants on The Ultimate Fighter back in 2016, Alexandre Pantoja submitted Brandon Moreno quite easily. When they collided in the octagon two years later in 2018, 'The Cannibal' emerged victorious again, this time via decision.

Amidst Moreno and Deiveson Figueirdo's epic quadrilogy, Pantoja picked up impressive wins over Manel Kape, Brandon Royval, and Alex Perez to earn his shot at gold.

Both Moreno and Pantoja have grown leaps and bounds since their two-fight series. Pantoja has become an even more lethal finisher, while Moreno's overall game and confidence have compounded tenfold. Can the Mexican champion slay his boogeyman, or will his Brazilian foe beat him for a third time?

#1. Will Alexander Volkanovski further cement his legacy, or can Yair Rodriguez become the third undisputed Mexican champion?

Fresh off his failed attempt at double-champ status and his first loss in over a decade, Alexander Volkanovski will be itching to return to the win column when he heads back down to featherweight to take on surging Mexican Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC 290.

While Volkanovski performed admirably against lightweight king Islam Makhachev earlier this year, he faces an extremely dangerous opponent this weekend in Rodriguez, who has the tools to put anyone away.

Throughout his historic featherweight run, Alexander Volkanovski has shown an uncanny ability to neutralize every opponent he's faced. Notably, his striking is world-class, evident from his fights with Max Holloway, making his upcoming title defense against Yair Rodriguez very interesting.

Rodriguez is among the most watchable fighters on the planet. The flamboyant Mexican's all-action fighting style makes him a potent finisher, and Volkanovski cannot afford to be off his game for even a split second. 'El Pantera' is also dangerous on the ground with a wide range of submissions off his back.

Volkanovski is arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, so he's rightly the betting favorite. But with the ongoing surge in Mexican MMA, an upset is very plausible in this one.

Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez [Image via @panteraufc on Instagram]

