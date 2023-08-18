5 questions that will be answered at UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley

The UFC returns to Boston, Massachusetts, this weekend with an explosive fight card loaded with intriguing matchups and high-stakes bouts, topped off with two championship fights.

Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley will contest bantamweight gold in the main event after strawweight queen Zhang Weili looks to defend her belt in the co-headliner.

The upcoming pay-per-view will likely have massive implications in the bantamweight division. The MMA landscape will undergo a few more shuffles on Saturday night, and how things pan out remains to be seen.

On that note, here are five questions that will be answered at UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley.

#5. Will Marlon Vera return to the title mix?

Marlon Vera was on the verge of a title shot earlier this year until he ran into an on-form Cory Sandhagen at UFC San Antonio. 'Chito' didn't look himself against Sandhagen, and the Ecuadorian will look to return to winning ways when he takes on Pedro Munhoz this weekend.

Notably, Marlon Vera holds a win over the bantamweight title challenger Sean O'Malley. While their bout did end in anticlimactic fashion owing to a leg injury to O'Malley, there is clear animosity between the two, and a rematch seems inevitable.

Vera can't be thinking about the main event and will have his hands full against perennial contender Pedro Munhoz. If he can overcome the Brazilian, 'Chito' will return to the championship conversation, and with top-ranked contenders Merab Dvalishvili and Cory Sandhagen sidelined with injuries, he could find himself next in line.

If both Vera and O'Malley come out on top at UFC 292, the next 135-pound title fight is a no-brainer.

#4. Is Ian Machado Garry a championship-caliber welterweight?

Ian Machado Garry was set to take on No.8-ranked Geoff Neal at the upcoming Boston pay-per-view, but an injury to the latter saw longtime welterweight contender Neil Magny step in. Although the experience gap between Garry and Magny is massive, the outspoken Irishman will be eager to make a statement.

Neil Magny has long been considered the gatekeeper to the welterweight elite. 'The Haitian Sensation' separates the contenders from the pretenders and has been doing so since long before Ian Machado Garry even turned pro.

Magny holds the record for most wins in UFC welterweight history and has nearly four times as many professional fights as his Irish counterpart. The 36-year-old American has been on the roster for over a decade, knocking off numerous hype trains and up-and-coming prospects.

If Garry emerges victorious, he truly belongs in the division's upper echelons. If he finishes the seasoned and always-durable Magny at just 25, we're likely looking at a future world champion.

#3. Is Zhang Weili 2.0 here to stay?

Following back-to-back losses to Rose Namajunas in 2021, Zhang Weili re-emerged as a far more well-rounded fighter. The Chinese phenom re-claimed the strawweight title last year and will look to defend her belt when she takes on hard-hitting Brazilian Amanda Lemos in the pay-per-view co-main event.

After her second defeat to Rose Namajunas, a razor-close split decision, Zhang Weili returned with a bang in her rematch against former foe Joanna Jędrzejczyk, winning via a spinning back-fist. She then won the title and became a two-time champion with her dominant showing against Carla Esparza.

Weili will have her work cut out for her on Saturday night, as the challenger is as dangerous as they come. Amanda Lemos hits harder than most female fighters and has the power to put anyone away. With eight knockouts on her record, Lemos cannot be overlooked.

If Weili stands and trades with the Brazilian in the pocket, as she used to during her first title reign, she will get knocked out. If the new-and-improved 'Magnum' turns up at UFC 292, a successful title defense seems likely.

#2. Can Aljamain Sterling further cement his status as the UFC bantamweight GOAT?

Aljamain Sterling is nearing the end of his bantamweight run. Arguably the greatest bantamweight in UFC history, 'Funk Master' holds wins over numerous world champions and highly touted 135-pounders. With his sights set on featherweight gold, Sterling will be desperate to cap off his title reign on a high.

With his friend and teammate Merab Dvalishvili on the cusp of fighting for bantamweight gold himself, Aljamain Sterling has made it clear that this next title defense will likely be his last at 135 pounds.

Standing in Sterling's way is UFC star Sean O'Malley, a somewhat favorable matchup with its fair share of risks. The champion is a massive betting favorite with significant advantages in size, strength, grappling prowess, and five-round championship experience.

A win over O'Malley will set a new record for bantamweight title defenses. If he is to walk straight into a featherweight title fight down the line, a win on Saturday is paramount.

#1. Will Sean O'Malley's stardom reach astronomical heights?

Sean O'Malley is really up against it at UFC 292. 'Sugar' will take on arguably the greatest, biggest, and most skilled grappler in UFC bantamweight history, having never gone five rounds or headlined a card previously. Nevertheless, the always-confident O'Malley is certain he'll find the kill-shot.

Sean O'Malley is among the most creative and devastating strikers across the entire sport. While most of his highlight reel comprises wins over fighters not even on the roster anymore, his fight-ending ability is undeniable.

Moreover, O'Malley has managed his career impeccably so far, and with his sizeable following on social media, he has emerged as a massive star. From his memorable showing on Contender Series in 2017 all the way to his war with Petr Yan last year, 'Sugar' has always captivated audiences with his personality and performances.

A win over possibly the greatest bantamweight of all time catapults 'The Sugar Show's popularity to astronomical levels, especially if he delivers another jaw-dropping KO.

