5 questions that will be answered at UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2

The UFC's annual visits to Abu Dhabi in recent years have produced numerous memorable moments, and the upcoming pay-per-view in the United Arab Emirates will be no different.

At UFC 294, Dagestani lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will run it back with featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski in the headliner, with fan-favorite Khamzat Chimaev set to return to action against former champion Kamaru Usman at middleweight in the co-main.

The card is loaded with Middle Eastern and Asian talent, and has no shortage of pivotal fights. The MMA landscape will undergo a few more shuffles this weekend in the desert, and it remains to be seen how things will play out.

On that note, here are five questions that will be answered at UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2.

#5. Which up-and-coming prospects will shine at UFC 294?

The influx of talent into the world's premier martial arts organization has taken the sport and its popularity to astronomical heights. Among the most intriguing fighters set to make their octagon debut this weekend is Sharabutdin Magomedov, who has the look and skills to make a huge splash in the UFC.

The undefeated one-eyed Russian knockout artist will take on Bruno Silva on the prelims.

Elsewhere on the preliminary card, Afghan-born Javid Basharat will try to extend his perfect record when he takes on Victor Henry. Also, Tajikistan's Muhammad Naimov will make his UFC featherweight debut after winning a short-notice lightweight bout earlier this year.

Ikram Aliskerov, the highly touted Dagestani middleweight who made his debut earlier this year, is set to feature on the main card in his sophomore octagon appearance against veteran Brazilian Warrley Alves.

The only male Indian fighter on the roster, Anshul Jubli, will make his full debut after winning the Road to UFC finale in his last outing. 'King of Lions' will take on American Mike Breeden as he looks to uphold his perfect record. Finally, the first-ever Emirati fighter in the UFC, Mohammad Yahya, will make his debut against Trevor Peek.

Muhammad Naimov, Anshul Jubli, Mohammad Yahya, Javid Basharat, and Ikram Aliskerov will return to action at UFC 294 [Images via @muhammad_naimov, @kingoflions_, @yahyamma, @javidldn & @ikram_aliskerov on Instagram]

#4. How good is Muhammad Mokaev?

Muhammad Mokaev is arguably the most promising contender in the flyweight division. Still just 23, the unbeaten Dagestani-born Brit has been nothing short of spectacular since signing with the UFC. 'The Punisher' will square off against the toughest test of his career so far this weekend when he takes on Tim Elliot.

The Ultimate Fighter 24 winner Tim Elliot made his UFC debut over a decade ago and is still going strong. While he came up short in his title bid against then-champion Demetrious Johnson back in 2016, Elliot is still a game veteran, and his awkward style has stumped many of his opponents.

With nearly 20 octagon appearances under his belt, the American has far more experience at the highest level than Muhammad Mokaev, whose record stands at 10-0 (1NC). However, Mokaev's extensive amateur career should ensure he isn't out of his depth on Saturday against Elliot.

Many believe Mokaev is a future champion, and the young flyweight has all the time in the world to ascend toward a title shot. As such, a loss isn't a massive blow. On the flipside, if he defeats a crafty fighter like Elliot, it'll serve as a real statement of intent.

#3. Can Johnny Walker break into the light heavyweight title mix?

After enduring a turbulent run in his first eight UFC fights, Johnny Walker has seemingly found his groove. The flamboyant Brazilian is on a three-fight win streak and could find himself in the title picture if he emerges victorious this weekend. However, it won't come easy, as former challenger Magomed Ankalaev is standing in his way.

The light heavyweight title has changed hands like a hot potato since Jon Jones walked away from the division in 2020. The belt is currently vacant, with former champions Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira set to contest the championship in New York next month.

With Jamahal Hill's ongoing injury rehabilitation, Aleksandar Rakic's inactivity, and former champion Jan Blachowicz coming off a loss, this mouthwatering matchup between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker seems to be the unofficial No.1 contender's bout.

Ankalaev is a formidable fighter, and if he uses his offensive wrestling, this could turn out to be a long night for his Brazilian counterpart. Meanwhile, Walker boasts a massive reach advantage, so if he evades the takedowns and stays disciplined, he can put himself in a strong position to take on the champion next year.

#2. Who will fight for middleweight gold next?

Khamzat Chimaev was slated to take on Paulo Costa in a grudge match in this weekend's pay-per-view co-headliner. The matchup wasn't confirmed as a title eliminator initially, but after Costa pulled out and former pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman stepped in, the stakes got higher.

The victor of the highly anticipated Usman vs. Chimaev bout will take on middleweight king Sean Strickland next.

Kamaru Usman already holds a win over Sean Strickland. The duo notably clashed at welterweight back in 2017, prior to Usman becoming champion and Strickland moving up to middleweight. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' could earn a shot at becoming a two-division champion with a win on Saturday, but he faces an uphill task.

Khamzat Chimaev is a phenom unlike any other. The Chechen-born wrestling juggernaut has ripped through almost every opponent he's faced so far, with Gilbert Burns being the only fighter to push 'Borz' to the limit. Crucially, that was a welterweight bout, and Chimaev has now committed to middleweight.

Considering both fighters' wrestling pedigree, this one could turn into a stand-and-bang affair. Usman is far better conditioned for five rounds and is relatively fresh, given the short notice, while Chimaev has a full training camp behind him but did tire out the last time he went the distance.

With so many variables, this one's going to be very interesting.

#1. Who is the real pound-for-pound king?

When Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev locked horns in Perth, Australia, earlier this year, as the top two pound-for-pound fighters in the world, the victor was expected to be anointed as the pound-for-pound king. Considering how closely contested the bout was and how many people believed the smaller Volkanovski deserved the judges' nod, 'The Great' retained the top spot despite losing.

He will look to avenge his sole UFC loss and become a two-division champion in the main event of the upcoming pay-per-view.

Islam Makhachev's dominant grappling saw him comfortably bank two rounds in their first fight, albeit without dishing out much damage. If he can accrue more control time in the rematch against Alexander Volkanovski, who took the fight on short notice, a decision win or a submission is highly probable. As such, this could mark the end of the rivalry altogether.

However, Volkanovski can take a lot of positives from the first fight and will be eager to get off to a faster start this time around. The Aussie famously dropped Makhachev in the final minute last time and will have much more confidence in his striking and finishing ability this weekend.

If Volkanovski wins, he will go down as arguably the best fighter of this generation, and a trilogy bout will be highly anticipated. If Makhachev retains his title, he should rightfully be crowned the pound-for-pound king.

Poll : Who wins the rematch? Isman Makhachev Alexander Volkanovski 1 votes