5 under the radar fights at UFC 274

UFC 274 has almost arrived and there are many fun fights to watch. Two title fights, the return of Tony Ferguson and strawweight GOAT implications; it's not hard to get lost in the marquee names on this card.

However, it's not just the crescendo of the card that's worth watching. The second that Bruce Buffer gets to work, action is expected. There are a lot of great fights lined up on the UFC 274 card, but many are going without recognition given the height of the event.

Former champions and rising contenders alike will preface what's expected to be a historic night for MMA. While this event in its entirety is certain to deliver, some of the more overlooked fights are worth noting.

Here are five under the radar fights at UFC 274.

#5. Andre Fiahlo vs. Cameron VanCamp at UFC 274

Andre Fialho after defeating Miguel Baeza(photo from @andrefialhojr via Instagram)

This is a quick turnaround for Andre Fialho. The 28-year-old was last seen less than a month ago when he took on Miguel Baeza. This fight was very exciting for as long as it lasted, but it only took one round for Fialho to score his 12th knockout victory.

Though this will be his third fight in the organization, his counterpart will be even more green as he's making his promotional debut. Cameron VanCamp enters the UFC being 4-1 in his last 5 and has finished his last three fights by way of submission.

Both fighters are on the better side of thirty and have finished 87% of their victories. UFC 274 has a lot of finishers on the card, but this bout is one that surely won't go the distance. While it's highly unlikely that this match will realize all three rounds, the excitement should be there in spades for however long this battle takes place.

#4. Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto

UFC Fight Night: Cortez v Kish

Here are some fresher faces in the flyweight division. Tracy Cortez entered the UFC in 2019 following a win on Dana White's Contender Series during the same year. Since joining the promotion, she's gone 3-0.

Opposite to her is Melissa Gato. She's 8-0-2 and is riding a two-fight streak of TKO victories. Her confidence should go through the roof as she looks to amplify her name at the expense of Cortez.

Both fighters are on an impressive streak. Cortez hasn't lost since her professional debut and Gatto is yet to taste defeat. Matchups like this are very exciting as they contain two fighters who are very determined to keep their impetus towards the top of the division.

Gatto doesn't like to go to the judges. She's finished six of her eight victories and has a 100% finishing rate in the promotion. While Cortez frequents the judges' scorecards a bit more, this may be the type of fight that'll bring out her finishing ability and really show how gritty a fighter she is.

#3. Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

UFC 255: Moreno vs. Royval (right)

Enter the flyweights. Once as good as dissolved, the 125lb division is now thriving. Championship drama and fantastic fights have brought life back to a division that was on the verge of being removed from the promotion.

Amongst the talented fighters at flyweight are Brandon Royval and Matt Schnell. These two young and exciting fighters will battle it out in hopes of putting their name in the top five of the division.

Worth noting is that 'Raw Dawg' was the last to defeat Kai Kara France, a fighter who is currently very much in the conversation for a title shot. To work his way back up the heap and take on the top contenders, he'll need to knock off 'Danger' Schnell. This bout will add clarity to the flyweight division, and will give way to a fast paced performance.

#2. Danny Roberts vs. Francisco Trinaldo

UFC Fight Night: Pearson v Trinaldo (right)

At 43 years of age, Francisco Trinaldo is still a threat to those in the UFC's welterweight division and is one of the most exciting fighters on the roster. Paul Felder, Bobby Green and Jim Miller are all valuable names that Trinaldo owns victories over. While he's already got an impressive career to look back on, he continues to march forward and compete.

Looking to utilize this relatively high-profile fight is Liverpool's Danny Roberts. 13 of his 18 wins have come by way of stoppage. 'Hot Chocolate' is often eager to show off his boxing chops, and his Brazilian adversary may be more than happy to oblige in that style of fighting.

This bout has all the ingredients to make for a three-round slugfest. Both have excellent striking abilities but are very well-rounded to boot. With the potential to go in any direction, this is certainly a fight for fans to keep their eyes on come UFC 274.

#1. Kalinn Williams vs. Randy Brown

UFC Fight Night: Kalinn 'Khaos' Williams

A combined 13 knockouts between Williams and Brown should have MMA fans on the edge of their seats to see this one. While more dedicated fans were ecstatic when this fight was announced, casual fans will be excited as the action ensues during this preliminary bout.

'Khaos' Williams is one of the scariest strikers on the roster. Knocking out Abdul Alhassan and Alex Moreno in a combined 57-seconds brought the 28-year-old to a more notable opponent in Michel Pereira. Though he fell short in this bout, he's now on a two-fight win streak and is looking to use Brown as a stepping stone towards reaching higher ranked opponents.

However, this is easier said than done. 'Rude Boy' is looking to extend his own two-fight win streak following a 2020 setback at the hands of Vicente Luque. The 31-year-old is hoping that he can amplify his name by defeating one of the most feared strikers in the promotion. Both fighters are hungry prospects who are looking to make their way into the welterweight rankings, and a desire like this often results in fantastic fights.

