5 reasons why Colby Covington should drop his 'heel' persona

Colby Covington has emerged as the No. 1-ranked welterweight contender and one of the biggest loudmouths in the UFC. The promotion is fraught with intense competition and historically merit was the primary driving force that pushed fighters into superstardom. In 2016, the company was bought out by the entertainment conglomerate Endeavor Group Holdings.

Following the approximate $4 billion acquisition, it became increasingly clear that the UFC was gearing its brand towards entertainment. Conor McGregor's success spoke far louder than his rhetoric, and Colby Covington soon trailed behind the superstar with his outspoken nature.

Colby Covington is set to face Kamaru Usman in a rematch. The first fight was hailed as one of the best welterweight title affairs ever. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' secured the TKO victory in dramatic fashion in the fifth round. On Nov. 6 at UFC 268, inside the famed Madison Square Garden venue, bad blood will boil over and the two will settle their differences.

'Chaos' is one of the most polarizing fighters in mixed martial arts. Colby Covington's demeanor has led to various altercations with fellow UFC fighters. Despite the success Covington has had with his persona, today we will examine 5 reasons why 'Chaos' should abandon the 'heel persona' that he is known for.

#5. Less pressure on Colby Covington in the lead-up to big fights

Since Colby Covington entered the spotlight, he hasn't taken a step back. Similar to his 'walk-you-down' fighting style, the former title challenger always builds fights into bigger affairs. Of course, his entertainment style offers promotion but can be a double edged sword.

UFC fights for Colby Covington continue to increase in profile, so chatter and trash talk increase exponentially. Understanding the gravity of the moment is a useful skill the 33-year-old possesses. Clearly 'Chaos' has come to believe in the mental warfare he exercises before fights.

Colby Covington admittedly learned that the UFC doesn't just sell fights, but controversy too. In fact, the rising UFC star affirmed that his persona was in large part developed because fans simply weren't interested in his fighting career beforehand. Speaking on Submssion Raido, the No. 1-ranked welterweight gave a surprisingly down-to-earth interview in 2018.

The antics of Colby Covington arguably worked in his favor when he defeated scorned nemesis Tyron Woodley. However, against a consummate professional like Kamaru Usman, the results of the rematch will be determined by skill and fortitude. If 'Chaos' eases up on pre-fight trash talk, then he will perhaps face less public pressure when he vies for gold next month.

