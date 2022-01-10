5 reasons why Giga Chikadze should be given a UFC title shot if he beats Calvin Kattar

This weekend sees Giga Chikadze face off with Calvin Kattar in the second headline bout of his UFC career. The Georgian ‘Ninja’ will be hoping for an impressive performance.

With Max Holloway now out of his upcoming UFC featherweight title bout against champion Alexander Volkanovski, could Giga Chikadze claim the title shot as his own with a win this weekend?

It’s a massive question, as the UFC’s featherweight division is highly loaded with talent right now. However, Chikadze would definitely have an argument for being first in line with a win this weekend.

With that considered, here are five reasons why Chikadze should receive a UFC featherweight title shot if he can beat Calvin Kattar this weekend.

#5. An impressive win this weekend would move Giga Chikadze to the forefront of the minds of UFC fans

If Chikadze beats Calvin Kattar impressively, the fans may clamour for him to take a title shot

While the first UFC event of 2022 is set to go down this weekend after nearly a month-long gap, as per usual with the promotion, fans will be treated to practically a different card each week following this one.

UFC 272, then, might sound like it should be ages away. In fact, the event is set to go down on March 5, which is actually only seven weeks after this weekend’s event.

That means that when selecting a replacement for Max Holloway in the show’s main event against Alexander Volkanovski, the UFC needs to pick a fighter who will excite fans who are probably hugely disappointed about the loss of ‘Blessed’.

That’s why Giga Chikadze’s fight this weekend with Calvin Kattar is such a huge opportunity for him. ‘Ninja’ has one of the most exciting styles in the featherweight division.

The last time the native of Georgia set foot inside the octagon, he disposed of Edson Barboza in devastating fashion.

That turned him into a man to watch in the eyes of UFC fans. Of course, with so many fights to watch these days, it’s easy to forget one impressive fighter when another pulls off something special the next week.

However, if Chikadze can beat Kattar in impressive fashion this weekend, the clamor for him to fill the gap vacated by Holloway would immediately begin. The UFC would be wise to capitalize on that by giving him the title shot right away. If anything, the whole situation could turn ‘Ninja’ into a genuine superstar.

