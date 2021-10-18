5 reasons why Kamaru Usman shouldn't venture into boxing

Kamaru Usman has cleaned out the 170-pound division. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has presented a wrestling puzzle that his cohorts simply cannot decipher. With such domination inside the cage, some are beginning to suggest Usman try his hand at boxing.

Entering the fray as a contestant on The Ultimate Fighter season 21, Kamaru Usman quickly learned how to conduct himself as an exemplary UFC athlete. The Nigerian native secured an arm-triangle choke against Hayder Hassan and cemented his status as the winner of TUF 21.

Upon entrance into the UFC, Kamaru Usman was paired with Leon Edwards. After grinding Edwards out against the cage, Usman earned a unanimous decision victory. The 170-pound fighter's path to fighting for the UFC title was fraught with struggle, discipline, and most importantly, sacrifice.

While remaining unbeaten during his successful UFC career, Usman has ventures outside of boxing that would be more lucrative and a better fit. With a rich pedigree in wrestling, a transition to boxing at the age of 34 would be misguided. Despite his success while striking against Jorge Masvidal (twice), Usman still has work to do inside the caged walls of the UFC.

#5. Kamaru Usman's strength lies in wrestling

As a three-time NCAA DII All-American and national champion, his wrestling accolades have built him into an offensive dynamo. Kamaru Usman uses his wrestling to set up his strikes, but make no mistake, the potency in his game is a byproduct of his folkstyle wrestling experience.

According to UFC stats, the 170-pound titleholder has 100% takedown defense. In addition, the 34-year-old lands 3.27 takedowns per fifteen minutes. Considering those numbers, a transition to the sport of boxing simply doesn't suit his style of fighting.

With a style the champion has conformed to mixed martial arts, a move to boxing would dampen the strengths that are pushing him into the pound-for-pound greatness category.

The formula Kamaru Usman has found has seen him through nearly twenty MMA fights unbeaten. To recognize his wrestling prowess as the only reason for his success would be underselling the striking Usman brings into each UFC contest.

Even with his incredible body of work in mixed martial arts, there are more enticing endeavors available for the dominant UFC champion. Instead, the welterweight champion could focus on maximizing his earning potential with the skillset he has honed for most of his adult life.

