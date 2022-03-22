5 reasons why the UFC should add a 165-pound division

As the UFC continues to break into the mainstream, it's important to note that the sport is still relatively new and changes could be made for the better. Growth in MMA made it a pleasure to watch when compared to the old, more unrefined times in the sport.

Eagle FC @EagleFightClub @TeamKhabib explains why he created the 165 lb (Super Lightweight) division for Eagle FC .@TeamKhabib explains why he created the 165 lb (Super Lightweight) division for Eagle FC https://t.co/e2ARQWxoIP

Figuring out what works and sticking with it is important. Fighter safety and drawing fans in are key targets to hit when addressing rules or regulations. Adding more weight classes has been a conversation for quite a while now.

UFC president Dana White has seemingly made up his mind, claiming that the super lightweight division won't happen for as long as he's in charge. While he can be stubborn, he's switched up his stance on many topics in the past. With a strong enough argument and demand, the 165-pound division isn't too farfetched.

With combat sports organizations like Eagle FC having a 165-pound division, there's still some hope that the UFC might include it later on. Here are 5 reasons why a 165 lb division should be added.

#5. With the sport evolving, the UFC should follow suit

UFC 244: Lee vs. Gillespie

Dana White shouldn't be hesitant to entertain a super lightweight division, for it's not a very risky venture or trend. The sport as a whole is in perpetual motion, and if the number one promoter can't make the requisite changes, then they might just get left behind.

khabib nurmagomedov @TeamKhabib I’m very impressed with 40 yo Diego Sanchez, never give up. Thank you legend for joining @EagleFightClub this is honor for us!!! I’m very impressed with 40 yo Diego Sanchez, never give up. Thank you legend for joining @EagleFightClub this is honor for us!!!

Eagle FC recently headlined their 46th event with Kevin Lee taking on Diego Sanchez at 165 lbs. The gap between 155 and 170 is one of the bigger ones in the current system of weight classes. Between the two divisions, there are many talented fighters, many of whom have already tried their hand at either weight class.

It could be very problematic if other organizations are offering a weight class that athletes feel they would excel in, but the company they currently fight for won't give in on this division. Athletes are known to have jumped ship for less. The UFC has been reviled in the past for what seems like a lack of concern for the fighters. If fighting at 165 lbs makes for better fights, then there's no strong argument against it.

#4. Fighter's safety

UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2

While entertainment is the name of the game, the well-being of the sport's participants is the number one priority. A sport where individuals agree to throw limbs and contort joints is bound to result in some hard-to-watch injuries, but nothing is as rough as watching gruesome weight-cut footage.

Sherdog @sherdogdotcom Documentary Footage Captures Cris ‘Cyborg’ Crying During Weight Cut Before UFC 198 po.st/Ak23D3 Documentary Footage Captures Cris ‘Cyborg’ Crying During Weight Cut Before UFC 198 po.st/Ak23D3 https://t.co/I01j7FEIqW

Losing weight, rehydrating and fighting as a bigger person is the norm. However, it's gotten so bad that fighters are now hesitant to make the move to a more comfortable weight class. If they move up to what's natural, then they're taking on much larger opponents. It's quite a jump from 155 lbs to 170 lbs, and a sweet spot between the two would be ideal for many fighters.

The commissions have tried to do their part to discourage fighters from cutting too much weight. Losing their income is a repercussion for missing weight and using an IV to rehydrate has been banned. While these have been effective, adding a 165 lbs weight class seems to be a much easier answer.

#3. A lot more promotional value

UFC 269 Press Conference

For starters, it could have a lot more double champions. Let's say there is a super lightweight division currently. The champion could fight down and challenge the belt holder in the most exciting division the organization has to offer. Or, said champion could move up to challenge the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the promotion.

ESPN MMA @espnmma On this date in 2016, @TheNotoriousMMA knocked out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 to become the first double champ in UFC history On this date in 2016, @TheNotoriousMMA knocked out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 to become the first double champ in UFC history 🏆🏆 https://t.co/TMLEEk85On

There's a lot more opportunity here than the current state of things. Even if the 'champ vs. champ' fights didn't happen, the conversation does a lot in terms of getting fans interested. Anderson Silva vs. Jon Jones was a conversation piece for many years, and it definitely earned a lot more attention when either of the two fighters were taking on opponents in their respective weight classes.

#2. Could easily be the most stacked division

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3

The talent shared between lightweight and welterweight might be the most impressive in any two neighboring divisions that the UFC has. Riddled with crafty fighters, heavy-hitters and grappling wizards, a middle ground between these fighters could warrant its own PPV event.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Six years ago today, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz had to be separated during their UFC 196 presser staredown Six years ago today, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz had to be separated during their UFC 196 presser staredown 👀 https://t.co/ssafFv4h2u

Even a Grand Prix-style tournament would get fans intrigued with this new and exciting step that the organization is taking to progress the sport. Michael Chiesa, Rafael dos Anjos, Jorge Masvidal, Michael Chandler, etc. could all be competeing against one another on a more regular basis.

Conor McGregor seemingly putting on a pound of muscle each day, the rubber-match against Nate Diaz could be the first ever super lightweight main event. There are so many options for this weight class as that middle-ground could be a hot spot for some of the best athletes that the UFC has.

#1. More double champions

UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor Press Conference

Championships translate very well into starpower. Double that and it'll make for a severely marketable athlete. A middleground between lightweight and welterweight would both add and encourage more champions to shoot for champ-champ status.

This means that the opportunity isn't just good for fighters gathering accolades, but it grows the sport as a whole. Fans cling to fighters who keep winning and that can top the mountain of their division. Pay-per-views with double champ implications have done well as fans gravitate towards these high-stakes events.

Super lightweight would undoubtedly add excitement between two of the most stacked divisions in the UFC. This is amplified when perusing fighters who fight from 155-170 lbs. The three titles in this area would mix up some of the best fighters in the UFC for an incredible fight that fans probably won’t see without the division being added to the UFC.

