5 rematches we need to see in the UFC in 2022

Rematches have played a major role throughout the history of the UFC and combat sports in general. They add to the drama and storyline of a rivalry between two fighters and have produced some iconic moments that’ll be etched in UFC folklore for many years to come.

The UFC recently announced the much-anticipated rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. They previously squared off over two years ago at the Marvel Stadium in Australia at UFC 243 where Adesanya emerged victorious.

Some of the most memorable rematches in promotional history include Brock Lesnar vs. Frank Mir 2, Matt Hughes vs. B.J. Penn 2, Robbie Lawler vs. Rory MacDonald 2, Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 2 and Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2.

That said, we thought we’d look at five rematches we need to see in 2022.

#5. Marlon Vera vs. Sean O’Malley 2 – UFC bantamweight division

Sean O’Malley is confident that he will cross paths with Marlon Vera again. Vera remains the only fighter to have a win over O’Malley, albeit the legitimacy of his victory is debatable.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, O’Malley was asked about potentially running it back with ‘Chito’ in the future, to which he replied:

“It’s satisfying knowing that he [Marlon Vera] knows that [the first fight’s result was illegitimate]. Will we have a rematch someday? I say ‘yes’. I think a hundred per cent we’re going to have a rematch someday. I just feel like he needs to earn it.”

Watch Sean O’Malley give his take on a potential rematch with Marlon Vera below:

Sean O’Malley took on Marlon Vera in August 2020 in Las Vegas. Vera landed a leg kick in the first round that hit the peroneal nerve in O’Malley’s calf. This caused the ‘drop-foot’ phenomenon – something we’ve seen only a handful of times in the octagon.

Vera subsequently finished O’Malley after the latter basically became a one-legged fighter.

While Vera’s strike clearly caused the injury and he deserves all the credit, the question regarding which fighter is more skilled is still up for debate. O’Malley was significantly faster than 'Chito' in the striking exchanges before the injury. There’s only one way to find out which of the two is better at their craft.

Moreover, because of the contentious nature of the result of their first bout, there is real animosity between O’Malley and Vera.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Vera had this to say:

“The guy is a cry baby. He’s a little b*tch, you know? [If] you’re a b*tch once, you’re a b*tch forever, you know? So I don’t care about the guy. He can talk whatever he wants.”

'Chito' added:

“Let’s be real. This is not big money in the rematch because first thing, he’s not Conor McGregor. Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz are money [fights]. Sean O’Malley is just like a lower version of Conor McGregor, [he’s] like the China version of him. Made in China. He’s fake.”

Watch Marlon Vera’s full interview with TMZ Sports below:

