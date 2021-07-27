5 rising stars in the UFC women's divisions

UFC women fighters might not be as talked about as their male counterparts, but they are in no way any less capable and skilled. The women's divisions in the UFC are filled with lethal killers, some of whom could even put the male fighters out cold if provided with an opportunity. There's as much blood and as many gnarly injuries, but with an extra pinch of niceties.

Legends of the past and present in the UFC women's divisions, such as Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko, are well known.

However, there are several rising stars in the UFC women's divisions who are set to conquer the world in the years to come. Let's take a look at these less-discussed future UFC Hall of Famers.

Here are five rising stars in the UFC women's divisions:

#5. Yan Xiaonan (UFC women's strawweight)

Yan Xiaonan

Yan Xiaonan is one of the most promising fighters in the UFC women's strawweight division. With a background in sanda, which is equivalent to Chinese kickboxing, she made her MMA debut in 2009.

She made her UFC debut in 2017 and suffered her first loss since 2010 against Carla Esparza at UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt. The TKO loss ended her 11-fight winning streak.

Yan Xiaonan is currently ranked fourth in the UFC women's strawweight division and is placed 14th in the UFC women's pound-for-pound rankings. She is a high-volume striker with an average of 5.95 significant strikes landed per minute.

The 32-year-old is also well-rounded in other aspects, with 61% takedown defense and 75% takedown accuracy.

She also uses head kicks and lethal one-two combinations with ease. Her reliance on brutal fire-power made her the first Chinese fighter to be signed by the UFC.

