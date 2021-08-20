5 sidelined UFC stars set to return better than ever

The path of a UFC fighter is one of the most volatile and unpredictable careers in sport . There are numerous reasons that can lead to a fighter being forced to take time away from MMA.

In the following list, we'll detail five UFC fighters who have been forced to spend a period of time out, be it because of injury, suspension or any other reason, and are looking to return with a bang. Honorable mentions go to Mark Madsen, Kevin Lee, and Yair Rodriguez.

#5. Tatiana Suarez - UFC women's flyweight

Tatiana Suarez is one of the most promising fighters on the entire UFC roster. Her wrestling skillset has aided her in amassing an undefeated 8-0 record, picking up wins against some level opposition including Nina Ansaroff (now Nina Nunes), Carla Esparza, and Alexa Grasso.

However, Suarez's UFC career has been plagued with injuries. She has not fought since 2019, initially due to a recurring bulging disk in her neck. Suarez was hopeful that she would return in September, but once again she was forced to take even more time out. She sustained a knee injury that unfortunately required surgery.

With luck, we may see Suarez compete before the end of the year, although it seems much more likely she will return in early 2022. However, when Suarez does finally return to the UFC, expect her to do great things.

She has announced she will be moving up to the flyweight division, and may well be the greatest threat that the current champion Valentina Shevchenko has ever faced.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Harvey Leonard