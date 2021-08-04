5 things we learned from episode 10 of TUF 29: Team Volkanovski vs Team Ortega

Episode 10 of the reality competition show, The Ultimate Fighter season 29 (TUF 29): Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega, dropped on ESPN+ Tuesday night.

This week's installment featured the first semi-final bout in the middleweight division. In the previous episode, Ricky Turcios out-gunned Liudvik Sholinian to give Alexander Volkanovski's squad their fifth straight victory. There has been a significant momentum change since Brian Ortega's team won four straight in the opening round, only to lose five consecutive fights.

It will be up to Team Ortega's top middleweight Andre Petroski to bring his team back on track. Standing in his way is Team Volkanovski's last pick, Bryan Battle, who has overachieved thus far.

Who was able to make it into the finale? Find out as we discuss five things we learned from episode 10 of TUF 29.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for TUF 29 episode 10.

#5 TUF 29 pit crew challenge

UFC president Dana White said he wanted to shake things up to ease the tension. So, he brought in inaugural TUF winner Forrest Griffin to oversee a special competition. Team Volkanovski and Team Ortega went head-to-head in a pit crew challenge in which they'll race to change the tire of a desert racer.

Both squads were asked to select three people each to be their representatives. Team Volkanovski went with Brady Hiestand – who apparently has experience working as a mechanic – Bryan Battle and Ryder Newman. Team Ortega, on the other hand, selected Andre Petroski, Kemran Lachinov, and Michael Gilmore.

In the end, Team Volkanovski's experience edged out Team Ortega's sheer size. Once they returned to the TUF house, they found out that their prize was a sushi buffet. The boys were ecstatic as they feasted on their favorite Japanese food.

"The biggest and best prize is just beating Team Ortega. I'm so satisfied and happy with that," middleweight Ryder Newman said.

Coach Volkanovski, meanwhile, wanted to impress his boys by doing something rather peculiar. The TUF 29 head coach chowed down on a raw fish's eye as his students watched in disbelief.

