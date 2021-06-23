5 things we learned from episode 4 of TUF 29: Team Volkanovski vs Team Ortega

The fourth episode of the latest The Ultimate Fighter season (TUF 29): Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega, aired on ESPN+ Tuesday night.

Brian Ortega's crew is in a comfortable spot, having won all three fights so far. Andre Petroski, Liudvik Sholinian and Tresean Gore delivered the goodies for their squad, pushing Alexander Volkanovski's team down a 0-3 hole.

In this week's TUF 29 episode, Dustin Lampros will try to give Team Volkanovski a much-needed victory against Team Ortega's Vincent Murdock.

Was the UFC featherweight champion able to get on the board with his first win, or did the challenger extend the gap to 4-0? Find out as we discuss five things we learned from episode 4 of TUF 29: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for TUF 29 episode 4.

#5 Team Volkanovski regroups, Team Ortega bonds

The show opened with the champ trying to boost his team's morale by giving his boys a pep talk. Team Volkanovski was frustrated after their top picks at middleweight and bantamweight were eliminated in back-to-back episodes. Volkanovski said:

"I can only imagine what the guys are feeling because the boys have lost, it's been really tough for us at the moment. But that's character building. That's gonna make us so much stronger."

Meanwhile, Ortega and his coaching staff came over to the TUF house, where he bonded with his proteges over steaks and haircuts. It was the first time in three episodes that Ortega was seen fraternizing with the boys as he usually only meets with them during training hours.

"It's good to actually hang out with these guys outside of the mat," Ortega said. "We started to come closer, we started to know each other a lot better."

