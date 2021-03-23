5 things you need to know about Abubakar Nurmagomedov

A familiar name returns to the UFC octagon this weekend at UFC 260. Russian welterweight fighter Abubakar Numagomedov is back in action for his second UFC fight.

He is former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin but there’s more to his story than just being related to the 155 pounds GOAT.

#5 Like a brother to Khabib

Even though they are officially cousins, Khabib thinks of Abubakar more like a brother. In a Bleacher Report article in 2015 he said:

"We've lived together all our lives," said Khabib Nurmagomedov in an exclusive interview with Bleacher Report. "I was seven years old when he came. Now he's 25, and I'm 26. We do everything together. We push each other, push ourselves. We help each other. He's a very important guy in my life."

#4 Fought in the PFL

In August 2018, Abubakar fought in the PFL (Professional Fighters League) Welterweight Grand Prix. He lost his first matchup in the tournament to Pavel Kusch via submission in the second round. He faced Jonatan Westin in his second PFL fight and won the bout by unanimous decision.

Nurmagomedov then fought as a late replacement against Bojan Veličković in the quarterfinals. The fight ended as a majority draw with Abubakar advancing due to winning the first round. Unfortunately due to a hand injury, he could not fight in the semifinals.

#3 Lost his UFC debut

Abubakar Nurmagomedov made his UFC debut on November 9, 2019 in Moscow at UFC on ESPN 21 against the 17-6 German David Zawada. In somewhat of an upset, the Russian got caught in a triangle choke in the first round and lost the fight via submission.

#2 Fighting at UFC 260

At UFC 260 this weekend in Las Vegas, Nurmagomedov faces American Jared Gooden (17-5) in his second UFC fight on the prelim card. He will be looking for his first victory inside the UFC octagon.

The pay-per-view is headlined by the long-awaited heavyweight title rematch between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

#1 Attacked Conor McGregor

After his cousin Khabib defeated Conor McGregor to retain his lightweight championship at UFC 229, a massive brawl took place. Abubakar jumped the cage to charge at McGregor’s cornerman, Dillon Danis, however he ended up being punched by Conor in the post-fight scuffle.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended Abubakar for one year for his actions and he was fined $25,000.