5 things the UFC could do to make 2022 their best yet

2021 has been a memorable year for the UFC in every sense of the term.

While slugfests like UFC 268 and UFC Vegas 42 kept fans on the edge of their seats, events like UFC 257 and UFC 264 garnered massive amounts in pay-per-view buys.

ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🗿🏝 @TheArtOfWar6 This fan angle of the Gaethje vs Chandler fight 😍 This fan angle of the Gaethje vs Chandler fight 😍 https://t.co/OGDOJoBIL1

As UFC 269, headlined by Dustin Poirier and UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, draws near, Dana White and company will be wanting to cap off the year on a high and have another major event under their belt.

With the promotion growing leaps and bounds every year, here are five things the UFC can do to make 2022 their best yet.

#5. Conor McGregor vs. Tony Ferguson

The world is eagerly awaiting the return of Conor McGregor to the octagon ever since his leg injury at UFC 264. 'The Notorious' is currently going through a slump in his career, having lost three of his last four fights. Considering the reputation he has enjoyed in the UFC, McGregor will be raring to get back on the winning track.

At such a juncture, setting him up against Tony Ferguson will be a lucrative option for the UFC. Back in 2017, the American was on a nine-fight win streak and had his sights set on fighting McGregor for UFC gold.

However, after McGregor went on to fight Floyd Mayweather, Ferguson was matched up with Kevin Lee for the interim lightweight title. 'El Cucuy' has been at loggerheads with the Irishman since then, demanding a fight with him.

Following McGregor's loss at UFC 264, Ferguson took a dig at him, telling him to sort out his 'unfinished business'. The fighters continued to take shots at each other, with McGregor going to the extent of sending death threats in a now-deleted Tweet at the former interim UFC lightweight champion.

"Me and you are fighting one day mate and I'm gonna end your life in there full of it. Sauce. Money. Power. I already won all the belts and the money in this game I just wanna kill one of yous rats in there now it’s the only thing left for me to do. And Watch me do it. Only on PPV.”

Given the bad blood between the two, watching them have a go at each other in the octagon would be a huge draw for fans.

While Ferguson ranks 7th in the UFC lightweight rankings, McGregor sits at the 9th spot. With both fighters on a losing streak, it would be the perfect occasion to revamp their respective careers. Winning from here would allow them to rise through the ranks for the coveted UFC gold.

Additionally, the contrasting fighting styles of the two fighters would also make it an interesting fight. While Conor McGregor has the advantage standing, Tony Ferguson's unconventional style could pose problems for 'The Notorious' on the ground.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by David Andrew