5 reasons why the UFC should book Khamzat Chimaev vs Colby Covington

Khamzat Chimaev's journey in the UFC has been dramatic to say the least. With only three fights under his belt in the promotion, 'Borz' had shockingly announced his retirement from the sport late last year.

Ring rust often becomes a factor for fighters returning after a long time. The same was speculated about 'Borz' as he returned to the octagon after a year of inactivity at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi.

Khamzat Chimaev put an end to that by stomping his authority on fellow welterweight contender Li Jingliang in dominant fashion. He won by submission three minutes into the first round, and yet again, barely broke a sweat en route to victory.

UFC @ufc



🔊 4️⃣ UFC Fights 1️⃣ Strike Absorbed 🤯 @KChimaev sounds off after a dominant return at #UFC267 4️⃣ UFC Fights 1️⃣ Strike Absorbed 🤯🔊 @KChimaev sounds off after a dominant return at #UFC267 🐺 https://t.co/YCw40VjoSD

Although he has only fought four times in the UFC, he has managed to create a name for himself in the promotion. Understandably, when one is an exciting prospect like Chimaev, it's natural to have speculation surrounding your next challenge dominating the headlines.

One such challenge could be former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby 'Chaos' Covington.

Although it hasn't been finalized, here are five reasons why the UFC should book a fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington.

#5. Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington's war of words has got fans hyped up

The UFC is no stranger to fighters settling their beef in the octagon. It is also what sells.

Ever since Khamzat Chimaev became the UFC's most exciting new prospect, there has been a buzz around who he will challenge next.

He's got fans wondering if he's ready to take on the big names in the division. Many even believe that 'Borz' would provide the biggest threat to welterweight king Kamaru Usman's reign.

But according to Colby Covington, Chimaev is a 'nobody' who has a lot to prove before he's worthy of all the attention. 'Chaos' was in an interview with BT Sport when was asked to comment on Chimaev's performance at UFC 267.

Responding to Adam Catterall's question, Colby Covington said:

"C*mshot' Chimaev... When he starts fighting guys that are in the Top 5, then we can start talking about him potentially fighting these top-name fights. But until then, the guy is nobody."

He even went on to take a dig at Khamzat Chimaev's decision to retire following his battle with COVID-19. Covington poked fun at Chimaev for being ready to retire because of a 'cold'.

"He was ready to retire from the cold. Imagine what I would do to him. I'm not the cold. The cold has a 99.9% survival rate. I tell you what, you get in the UFC octagon with me, it's a lot less survival rate than that."

Watch the full interview below:

Following Colby Covington's loss at UFC 268, Chimaev hit back at 'Chaos' with a series of tweets featuring the American all bloodied at UFC 245 against Kamaru Usman. He even tweeted a GIF of a wolf, which means 'Borz' in Chechen.

Given the obvious contempt between the fighters, it only makes sense that Dana White and the UFC brass give Colby Covington and Khamzat Chimaev the opportunity to settle the beef inside the octagon.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by C. Naik