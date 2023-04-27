5 times Nate Diaz got into altercations

Nate Diaz is a legendary figure in MMA folklore. Besides UFC double champion Conor McGregor, Stockton's finest is arguably the second biggest name in all of mixed martial arts. While he has always had a cult following in the sport, he rose to superstardom after his rivalry with the Irishman played out inside the octagon.

Yet despite the success he achieved, the 'BMF' claimant never abandoned the tough guy persona that brought him notoriety. Nate Diaz characterizes himself as a gangster. It's something he takes seriously enough to engage in brawls over. Unfortunately, doing so is not without consequence.

Diaz, who once criticized other UFC fighters for getting arrested over silly reasons, is now at risk of being arrested himself—for the same questionable reasons he once lambasted his contemporaries for. With that in mind, this list looks at five times Nate Diaz was involved in a physical altercation.

#5. Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov nearly come to blows at UFC 239

While UFC 239 was headlined by Jon Jones and Thiago Santos, another fight almost took place cage-side. Undefeated lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov is now retired and 'BMF' claimant Nate Diaz is no longer signed with the UFC. Back in 2019, however, the situation was different.

The two men have a storied history despite never locking horns inside the octagon. 'The Eagle' was offered to fight Stockton's finest at one point, but the self-proclaimed 'BMF' turned down the bout, according to UFC president Dana White. Things came to a head at UFC 239.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



(via mattwreford95/IG) Khabib and Nate Diaz got into an altercation and had to be separated at #UFC239 (via mattwreford95/IG) Khabib and Nate Diaz got into an altercation and had to be separated at #UFC239(via mattwreford95/IG) https://t.co/ir4nfoqa7q

While Nurmagomedov sat cage-side with his entourage, Diaz walked behind them and began jawing at them. Eventually, the Dagestani's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, replied as more members of Nurmagomedov's entourage got involved.

While security quickly separated everyone before the altercation could come to blows, it was one of many tense incidents involving Nate Diaz.

#4. Nate Diaz throws a bottle at Chase DeMoor at a Misfits Boxing event

Days ago, Nate Diaz attended a Misfits Boxing event. However, as has been the case with several of the former UFC fighter's appearances in public spaces as of late, it was not without incident. Chase DeMoor, a reality TV star best-known for his appearances on Netflix's Too Hot To Handle, was his target.

The two men were seated in close proximity to one another. While the exact cause of their altercation remains unknown, DeMoor appears to have been jawing at Stockton's finest. This prompted Diaz to respond by throwing a water bottle at the 26-year old, which immediately drew his ire.

Security quickly stepped in between the two as a scuffle threatened to ensue. Fortunately, Diaz was removed from the arena without the incident escalating any further. DeMoor later took to Twitter to accuse the self-proclaimed 'BMF' of fleeing the scene.

#3. Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor's altercation at the UFC 202 pre-fight press conference

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor are two strong personalities that always clash when they are in close proximity. After Stockton's finest emerged victorious against 'The Notorious' in a shocking upset at UFC 196, the two men were scheduled for a rematch at UFC 202.

Ahead of their highly anticipated rematch, the two superstars took part in a pre-fight press conference. Unfortunately, McGregor was 30 minutes late. So upon his arrival, Diaz left the press conference in an attempt to show the Irishman that the entire event was on his terms rather than the Irishman's.

On their way out, Diaz and his entourage launched obscenities in McGregor's direction. Once the Irishman retaliated with his own insults, Diaz and his crew threw water bottles at him, prompting McGregor to throw Monster Energy cans in retaliation.

UFC president Dana White had security lead Nate Diaz out of the venue before calling for an immediate end to the press conference.

#2. The infamous Nashville brawl

One of the most notorious brawls in recent MMA history took place no more than 13 years ago at a Strikeforce event. At the time, Jake Shields—who happens to be Nate Diaz's teammate—was fresh off a successful title defense against legendary knockout artist Dan Henderson.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist 12 years ago today: the infamous Nashville Brawl 12 years ago today: the infamous Nashville Brawl https://t.co/rmt8BVQwqH

Unfortunately, his post-fight interview was interrupted by Jason Miller, a past opponent who brazenly demanded a rematch against Shields. This caused both Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz to join Gilbert Melendez as they attacked 'Mayhem', sparking a chaotic melee.

It was only after the intervention of Strikeforce personnel and Dan Henderson's corner that the brawl was brought to a stop. The incident had lasting consequences for Strikeforce as it led to CBS canceling half of its television contract with the MMA promotion.

#1. Nate Diaz chokes out Logan Paul lookalike

The youngest Diaz brother has found himself in some hot water. Ahead of his boxing match with Jake Paul, the 'BMF' claimant found himself involved in a wild brawl after a Misfits Boxing event. Prior to the brawl, Stockton's finest was involved in another altercation with Chase DeMoor.

Bottoms Up Sports @bottomsupsport



#MyPillow

Nate Diaz put Rodney Petersen, famous for his resemblance to Logan Paul, to sleep. Nate Diaz put Rodney Petersen, famous for his resemblance to Logan Paul, to sleep. #MyPillow https://t.co/GEHIMZc68e

However, once he took to the streets, the former UFC star tangled with Rodney Petersen, a social media star who first gained fame due to his strong resemblance to Logan Paul. It remains unknown exactly what sparked the confrontation, but as Peterson approached Diaz, he was quickly trapped in a guillotine-choke.

When Diaz applied pressure, he kneed Peterson in the stomach before the social media influencer slipped out of consciousness. Diaz released him and Peterson fell, hitting his head on the ground. A video later surfaced of a bloodied Peterson swearing to exact his revenge on Diaz.

An arrest warrant was quickly issued for the former UFC star, who has since turned himself in.

