5 times UFC fighters got the better of Conor McGregor in a social media exchange

Conor McGregor is one of the very few UFC fighters to have transcended the sport of MMA and found global success and recognition.

Starting his UFC career in 2013, the 'Notorious' took less than 3 years to capture the prestigious UFC gold when he defeated featherweight champion Jose Also via knockout in just 13 seconds of the opening round. With this performance, the Irishman set a new record for the fastest knockout win in a UFC championship fight.

After that, there was no looking back for 'Mystic Mac'. He went up a weight class and defeated then UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez to become the first champ-champ in the history of the promotion.

Apart from his phenomenal performances in the octagon, McGregor also does a great job of shutting up his rivals in press conferences and on social media.

The Irishman has given us so many great one-liners during his stint in the UFC.

McGregor has also displayed his wicked sense of humor on social media multiple times.

I didn't mean no disrespect to the @wwe fans. What I meant to say was that I'd slap the head off your entire roster. And twice on Sunday's. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 7, 2016

The 'Notorious' once put the entire WWE roster on blast on Twitter.

But 'Mystic Mac' does not always come out as the victor in these social media exchanges.

Here is a list of five fighters who managed to get the best of Conor McGregor on social media.

#5 Tony Ferguson and Conor McGregor

UFC 262: Tony Ferguson v Beneil Dariush

One of the most exciting fights to not have happened in the octagon is a showdown between Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson.

A few years ago, it looked like the two fighters were going to face off in the octagon but things did not work out.

After UFC 249, where Justin Gaethje defeated Ferguson to become the interim lightweight champion, the 'Notorious' took a dig at 'El Cucuy' via his Twitter handle.

I love Tony. We represented him amazingly at Paradigm sports and were betrayed for a promise of a baseball contract. But frame and preparation here was just embarrassing. His methods and conversation are humorous/enjoyable but he was never the level perceived. Although tough. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Ferguson immediately clapped back at the Irishman, calling him a chump and accusing him of withholding money.

@TheNotoriousMMA You’re Still My Bitch. You Never Represented Me According To Audie,.. If So Then You Worked For Me, & Withheld Money From Me. Focus On Putting The Bottle Down Kid. @BallengeeGroup Is Gold Standard, Must Be Hard Watching From The Sidelines. Keep It Up Chump -Champ pic.twitter.com/1nZT5eN1OZ — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 13, 2020

Although the hype is nowhere near the same as it was a couple of years ago, many MMA fans still dream of a fight between McGregor and 'El Cucuy'.

