5 times UFC fighters saved cards

A lot of work goes into planning UFC cards. On the promotional side of things, Dana White and his colleagues in upper management often pour every ounce of effort into generating interest in the marquee bouts that headline and co-headline their events. On the fighters' side of things, mixed martial artists competing under the UFC banner are expected to make it to the octagon without incident.

Unfortunately, this is not always the case given the near-infinite number of variables that can emerge to engulf the promotion's plans in chaos.

UFC 279, which took place this past Saturday, was one such event. A stunning weigh-in failure by rising welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev forced the promotion to reshuffle its scheduled fights in an effort to save the card.

The willingness showcased by the fighters to accept new opponents on one day's notice was commendable. In honor of their commitment to the promotion, this list looks at five fighters who have stepped up to save the promotion's cards.

#5. Jorge Masvidal - UFC 251

Outside of him competing for the ceremonial 'BMF' championship against Nate Diaz, 2020 marked the first time in Jorge Masvidal's career that he fought for an official UFC title.

On a three-fight win streak that featured finishes of Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz, 'Gamebred' was at the peak of his popularity. So, when UFC 251's scheduled main event between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns collapsed with only nine days remaining, the promotion was quick to call him.

When the UFC 251 main event needed a late replacement, @GamebredFighter answered the call and embarked on an epic journey

'The Nigerian Nightmare' was in desperate need of an opponent after Burns was identified as a COVID-19 risk. Jorge Masvidal accepted the UFC's offer and Abu Dhabi stirred with excitement.

As the card took place during the height of the pandemic era, generating revenue was as important as it has ever been. Losing the main event bout was not an option. Thankfully, Masvidal's involvement not only saved the card but generated 1.3 million PPV buys.

While the event was a financial success, the matchup that headlined it was a fairly mundane affair, with Usman trapping Masvidal against the fence with an over-under grip in the clinch and stomping his feet en route to a convincing but quiet unaninmous decision. Their rematch, however, could not have been more different.

#4. Ovince Saint Preux - UFC 197

Jon Jones is his own worst enemy. Injury has rarely, if ever, prevented 'Bones' from fighting. Instead, his behavioral issues are often what stand between him and glory inside the octagon.

When Jones defeated his hated rival Daniel Cormier at UFC 182, there seemed to be no other challenger in sight who could test his mettle in the cage. What many did not foresee was that Jones himself was that very challenger.

A hit-and-run incident left Dana White with no choice but to strip him of his light heavyweight title. In his absence, Cormier became the reigning champion in the 205lbs weight class. Upon Jones' return, a rematch was scheduled for UFC 197. Anticipation was high as fans and analysts wondered if 'DC' had made the necessary adjustments to be a stiffer challenge to Jones. The answer to their questions, however, would have to wait.

After injuring his foot, Cormier was forced to withdraw from the scheduled bout. Many feared that Jones would not fight at all even if the promotion procured a late replacement. After all, Jones previously declined to face Chael Sonnen as a last-minute foe years ago, leading to the promotion canceling a card for the first time in its history.

Without Jones, Demetrious Johnson, who remains one of the lowest-drawing champions in the promotion's history, would have to shoulder the burden of carrying the card. Thus, a cancelation seemed imminent.

However, when Ovince Saint Preux offered to step up to replace Cormier, Jones stunned the MMA world by accepting. The card went on and Jones claimed victory via unanimous decision.

#3. Chad Mendes - UFC 189

UFC 189 was originally planned as Conor McGregor's crowning moment. He was scheduled to face the then-reigning featherweight champion José Aldo. The Brazilian legend was the longtime king of the 145lb weight class, and McGregor emerged as the boldest challenger to his claim to the divisional throne.

Both men were undefeated in the featherweight division, and it was clear to everyone that the UFC would have a superstar on their hands if the Irishman won.

Alas, Aldo's rigorous training and hard sparring led to a rib injury that forced him to pull out of the matchup. What was once meant to be a bout contested for the undisputed featherweight championship became a matchup with an interim title as the prize. Chad Mendes, a two-time title challenger, answered the promotion's call. Suddenly, there was renewed interest as Mendes epitomized the opponent that the UFC was accused of protecting McGregor from.

At the time, the featherweight division was teeming with wrestlers, yet the Irishman had faced none of them. So when both men stepped inside the octagon, the bout was a test for 'The Notorious'. While he initially struggled against Mendes, conceding takedowns before an elbow split his brow open, he eventually fatigued his foe with sharp front kicks to the midsection.

Once Mendes was too tired to wrestle, McGregor flattened him with a long left hook along the fence, becoming the interim featherweight champion to set up a long-awaited matchup with Aldo.

#2. Nate Diaz - UFC 196

Conor McGregor has had poor luck when scheduled to face Brazilian champions. His initial bout with José Aldo was scrapped due to a rib injury that 'Junior' sustained in training, while his quest for a second championship encountered a momentary detour when the then-ruling lightweight kingpin Rafael dos Anjos fractured his foot before their scheduled matchup.

As they had before, the promotion scrambled to find a suitable last-minute opponent for the Irishman.

On just 11 days notice, the UFC brought in Nate Diaz to fight Conor McGregor at UFC 196. The bout would take place at Welterweight.

Aldo was contacted. The promotion hoped that the sting of his 13-second knockout loss to McGregor would be enough to entice him to accept a rematch, even with little time to prepare.

To the surprise of Dana White and his colleagues, Aldo declined the offer as he needed more time to prepare. Eventually, the promotion's sights were set on Nate Diaz. The Stockton legend had previously called out McGregor in a profanity-laden post-fight interview at UFC on Fox 17.

Diaz was quick to accept the promotion's offer. At UFC 196, McGregor faced Stockton's finest. While the Irishman won the first round, the second was a different affair altogether.

Fatigued from overextending on his punches and having to constantly reset his preferred counterpunching range every time Diaz marched forward, McGregor dove in for an ill-time takedown. He was sprawled, outgrappled and choked out. Diaz emerged victorious, setting up an all-time great rivalry.

#1. Justin Gaethje - UFC 249

Anything and everything has happened to prevent Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov from clashing inside the octagon. The pair have been scheduled to fight five different times. The fifth and final time ended in failure due to the emergence of a global pandemic that imposed travel restrictions around the world, preventing Nurmagomedov from leaving his native Russia.

Arguably the greatest fight to have never happened, Ferguson and Nurmagomedov were kept from facing each other once more.

With the pandemic's role in stifling the UFC's efforts to generate revenue, the promotion was in desperate need of a marquee bout to replace the original matchup between 'El Cucuy' and 'The Eagle'. Former WSOF lightweight champion Justin Gaethje was chosen as Nurmagomedov's replacement.

Off the back of a three-fight win streak that included first-round knockouts over James Vick, Edson Barboza and Donald Cerrone, two of whom were former foes of Ferguson himself, Gaethje was an interesting opponent for 'El Cucuy'. When the pair clashed at UFC 249, it was one of the most one-sided beatings in lightweight history.

With the exception of a flash knockdown, Ferguson had nothing for Gaethje. After a four-round drubbing, the fight was called by Herb Dean in the fifth. Gaethje emerged victorious, and Ferguson has not won a fight since.

