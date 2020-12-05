Yoel Romero’s sudden release from the UFC roster has left the MMA world shocked.

While Romero did lose 4 of his last 5 fights in the promotion, 3 of these bouts were for the UFC Middleweight Championship.

Additionally, all 4 losses were via decision which is a testament to the skill of the Cuban who has been finished just once in his professional MMA career.

Many rival organizations should now be willing to sign the former UFC star.

While Romero is an Olympic silver medalist in freestyle wrestling, he was famous for his explosive style of fighting and his innovative striking offense.

Having won 11 of his 13 fights via knockout, to say that Romero was a physical specimen would be an understatement. While many questioned his muscular and jacked-up frame, Yoel Romero never tested positive for PED’s or any other substance.

He is built like a superhuman and - as this list will seek to explain - surely performs like one.

#5 Yoel Romero vs Robert Whittaker 2

Romero had lost to Whittaker at UFC 221 via a unanimous decision. But with a devastating KO of Luke Rockhold, Yoel got another chance to fight the Australian champion.

And while the first fight between the 2 was more one sided, the second was a slugfest.

For the first 2 rounds, Whittaker systematically broke down Romero. His feints and crisp jabs proved to be a thorn in the Cuban's side. But what was incredible to see was that the Aussie landed several clean and powerful kicks straight to Romeros’s knees.

While that would have crumbled many fighters, Romero did not even flinch and his movement was unhampered by the assault.

Throughout the fight, he absorbed brutal strikes from Whittaker but never looked hurt even once.

It was as if Romero felt no pain in the encounter. Such was his physicality that Whittaker broke his right hand when he punched Romero’s elbow by mistake.

While Yoel lost the fight via split decision, many believed he should have got the nod in the encounter. Oh, and he did knock Whittaker down and almost finish him.

After the fight, people were more impressed with the fact that Whittaker 'survived 10 rounds against Yoel Romero.'

If that doesn't speak volumes about the kind of man the Cuban is, I don't know what does.

#4 Risking paralyses in every fight

Fight fans with a keen eye would have noticed a huge scar on the back of Yoel Romero’s neck.

This is due to a surgery performed to fix his broken C4 (4th Cervical Vertebrae)

A normal human would have been hampered in his movements for life after literally breaking his neck. But not only did Yoel Romero recover, he got back in the Octagon and continues to fight to date.

What saved Romero though were his humongous trapezius muscles and his uber strong neck, developed after years upon years of top-flight wrestling training.

Even after a successful surgery, many experts still believe that there is a chance of the injury resurfacing in a fight at any time which may paralyze the Cuban or worse, even cause death.

Romero, though, is unperturbed by this and has stated that he will continue to fight in the future.

Here's how Yoel Romero's traps saved his life:

⁣⁣⁣

👉 In this picture, you could see a surgical scar on the back⁣⁣ of his neck. ⁣⁣⁣

⁣

⁣⁣✍ It was 2011, Yoel was training in Coconut Creek, Florida when he heard what he described, "a crack" in his neck⁣⁣⁣

⁣ pic.twitter.com/4mm0AAzcQH — Anak Kolong (@maleo102) October 29, 2020

#3 Yoel Romero has an unbelievable physique for a 43-year-old

While it is not surprising to see MMA fighters having ripped physiques,Yoel Romero's body just defies all logic.

Romero is a physical specimen, to say the least.

Such is the level of perfection of his body that a UFC doctor declared him ‘the most unusual human being I have seen in 40 years of medical practice’.

What’s even more impressive is the fact that his physique is getting better with age and he currently looks better than he has ever before.

The 43-year-old Yoel Romero, it seems, possesses a body that refuses to age.

Romero has gone on the record though to state that he does no specific workouts for his physique and simply works the drills required to further his mixed martial arts skills.

In that case, that's some genetics.

My favorite part of this interview may be Michael Bisping saying Yoel Romero has a "splendid physique." https://t.co/HokIQHhxB6 — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) May 5, 2016

His physique also gives him the ability to absorb punishment from his opponents as evident in the second Whittaker fight.

Not many can absorb Paulo Costa’s strikes either but in his fight against the Brazilian, Romero walked through a straight right kick which landed flush on his head.

#2 Yoel Romero is a part-time acrobat

Well not really, but can one be blamed for assuming that?

His recent few fights notwithstanding, Romero had displayed some superlative athleticism and flexibility in the Octagon.

Whether it's his serpent-like movement or the ease with which he lands high kicks, he defies all logic about the limitations of a muscular, thick body type.

What is most interesting though is to see him during open workouts.

Yoel Romero, at the grand age of 43, does what many athletes in their early 20s can only dream of.

His full splits, contortionist-like stretches and general exercise regimen leaves the viewer in complete awe.

It's actually quite safe to say that his open workouts are, sometimes, just as entertaining as his fights.

Take a moment to appreciate Yoel Romero's insane UFC 213 open workout from 2017 https://t.co/Gz1Blr2Nez — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 5, 2020

#1 His brutal knockout of Chris Weidman

At the end of the day, a combat athlete's truest test is in the fight. And Yoel Romero has passed these tests time and time again.

However, none of his stellar performances come even slightly close to his mesmerizing knockout of Chris Weidman at UFC 205.

Trailing by 2 rounds against the former middleweight champion, Yoel Romero came into the 3rd round needing a stoppage.

In what can only be described as a superhuman act of athleticism, Yoel Romero flung himself full throttle against Weidman's cranium as the American was diving for a takedown.

Knee collided with side of the head. And the sheer force of impact split open a gash on the former middleweight champion's head.

Superhuman. Terrifying. Everything that is Yoel Romero, encapsulated in one, fell, blood-spurting moment.