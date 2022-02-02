×
5 UFC fighters who will compete in the main event for the first time in 2022

After 17 UFC fights, Vicente Luque will compete in the main event for the first time in 2022
Ivan Derrick
ANALYST
Modified Feb 02, 2022 09:33 PM IST
Feature

The first UFC pay-per-view just got over on January 15, 2022. Every year, new fighters climb to main event status and this year will be no different.

Competing in the main event is a big deal for any fighter, particularly when it's your first time. The main event fighters are on the poster and receive far more media coverage than they would should they be elsewhere on the card.

These things can be distracting for some, but learning how to handle this is an important part of becoming a star within the company. Main event fights also carry higher stakes and a win in these spots can transform a fighter's career forever.

"Not really a pressure, it's a pleasure."@Ciryl_Gane talks about his first @UFC main event and what he expects from his showdown with Jairzinho Rozenstruik 🔊⬆️Read UFC.com's feature on Gane here ➡️: bit.ly/37QksNG https://t.co/wh2s99hRdy

Here are five UFC fighters who will compete in the main event for the first time in 2022:

#5. Rafael Fiziev - No. 11 ranked UFC lightweight

Rafael Fiziev holds a record of 11-1
Rafael Fiziev is proving himself to be a legitimate threat at lightweight. He has won five in a row and has earned performance bonuses in each of his last four fights. His great run of form has not gone unnoticed and he has been rewarded with a big-time fight against Rafael dos Anjos in the main event on February 19.

Your Rafael dos Anjos Vs Rafael Fiziev poster has officially dropped! 💥#UFC | #MMA https://t.co/ilVUxOKBS2

This fight will let us know just how good Fiziev is. He has never fought anyone close to the level of former lightweight champion Dos Anjos so it will be interesting to see how he performs. Dos Anjos made a successful return to the lightweight division in 2020 when he earned a decision victory over Paul Felder.

This bout, while tough, is a huge opportunity for Fiziev. His striking skills are clearly incredible as he proved in his last fight. If they prove to be enough to defeat Dos Anjos, he will suddenly begin to enter the title conversation.

