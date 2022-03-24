If it wasn't hard enough to get into the UFC, the opportunity to fight for the belt is the most elusive part of the sport. While being a great fighter will get you there, it takes time without a fanbase backing you and a marketable personality.

Furthermore, the divisions are in perpetual motion. Injuries, meaningless rankings, and many other variables have postponed or completely voided title opportunities for many fighters.

While it may not always be granted, there's usually someone in each division that looks like they're next in line to have a go at the belt. In this list, we'll delve into the fighters that should be next in line to try their hand at the championship. Here are 5 UFC fighters who should be awarded title shots.

#5. Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France at UFC Columbus

UFC Fight Night: Pantoja vs. Askarov

Askar Askarov and Kai Kara-France are set to see who will challenge for the flyweight strap next. UFC on ESPN 33 should give fans a clear answer on who will take on the winner of Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno 4.

Askar Askarov has an impressive 14-0-1 record, the only blemish on the record being a split-draw against Moreno. Kara-France is on a two-fight win streak with both of these coming by way of KO/TKO.

This fourth match should add some finality to the rivalry between Figueiredo and Moreno, meaning that the promotion will be looking for the next contender. Kara-France and Askarov will be looking to let it be known that one of them will be the fighter to challenge for the belt next.

This bout is between the two hottest prospects that the flyweight division has to offer. The 6th ranked 'Don't Blink' meeting the 2nd ranked 'Bullet' should give some resolve to a division that currently is on hold until the rivalry is settled.

#4. Jared Cannonier

UFC 271: Jared Cannonier v Derek Brunson

Having just defeated the mythical 'Blonde Brunson', Cannonier should be the next fresh face to challenge middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. While winning 5 of his last 6 is impressive, the names add so much more meaning to the numbers.

Prior to this 2 fight winning streak, 'The Killa Gorilla' lost via decision to the former champion Robert Whittaker, who just gave Adesanya quite the battle. Although the last fight between 'Stylebender' and 'The Reaper' was a close one, an immediate third match makes little sense at the moment.

Cannonier may not be the second best guy at the moment, but he's the next fresh guy and is always improving. He should be granted the next title shot after he eliminated the idea of an Adesanya vs Brunson rematch.

#3. The Winner of Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

UFC Fight Night: Chimaev v Meerschaert

Kamaru Usman doesn't just beat top contenders, but he does it twice. This dominant streak and undefeated run in the UFC has placed him atop the welterweight and pound-for-pound rankings.

However, competition is always near. While Usman had already finished Burns in their first meeting, 'Durinho' did have success in the first round. After the loss, he went on to decisively beat Stephen Thompson. Not afraid of a challenge, Burns agreed to take on the surging undefeated star, Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev isn't just undefeated, he's nearly untouched in the UFC. 'Borz' has landed 254 strikes and finished all of his UFC opponents, all while absorbing only 2 strikes. Burns is no easy task; this fight will clear up any confusion regarding Chimaev's legitimacy. The winner of this bout should be next in line to face the victor of Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards.

#2. Beneil Dariush vs. Islam Makhachev winner

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev v Moises

The match that the division needs but has yet to see is Dariush vs Makhachev. The Dagestani fighter is currently riding a 10 fight win streak and was already scheduled to take on Dariush, but injuries wouldn't allow Dariush to compete.

The 32-year-old is riding an impressive streak of his own; 7 wins with 4 finishes. If these two collide, it'll truly be a fight for the next title shot. There's nobody else in the division that is more deserving than Makhachev and Dariush.

While there's still the variable of Justin Gaethje defeating Charles Oliveira, an immediate rematch should take the backburner to the winner of this entry.

#1. Max Holloway

UFC Fight Night: Holloway v Kattar

Although Max Holloway was given the third match against Alexander Volkanovski, an injury forced him out of the bout and Chan Sung Jung took his spot. Regardless, Holloway deserves the next shot at the belt after Volkanovski and 'The Korean Zombie' battle it out.

While the trilogy between Holloway and 'The Great' doesn't look great on paper, it's largely believed that Holloway did enough to win his featherweight belt back in their rematch, although the judges didn't see it that way.

'Blessed' has since put on a career-best performance against Calvin Kattar and was in an absolute war against Yair Rodriguez. Possibly sidelined for a bit, his return fight undoubtedly should be for the featherweight title.

