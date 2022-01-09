5 UFC fighters who could become double champions in 2022

Becoming a UFC champion is the epitome of success in mixed martial arts. There have been over 100 different champions in the promotion since its inception in 1993. However, there have only been seven double champions throughout the history of the UFC.

Randy Couture, B.J. Penn, Conor McGregor, Georges St-Pierre, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Henry Cejudo are the only fighters to have won titles in two different weight classes.

Fighters like T.J. Dillashaw, Max Holloway and Israel Adesanya have tried and failed at becoming two-division champions, highlighting just how hard the feat is.

That said, we thought we'd look at five UFC fighters who could become double champions in 2022.

#5. Khamzat Chimaev – UFC welterweight and middleweight

Khamzat Chimaev is undoubtedly the hottest prospect in the UFC right now.

The Russian-born Swedish phenom made waves in the MMA community with a couple of dominant performances in Abu Dhabi in 2020. Subsequently, Chimaev took on Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley. 'Borz' knocked Meerschaert out just 17 seconds into the bout, establishing himself as one of the most intriguing prospects in years.

In 2021, Chimaev was booked to fight No.11-ranked Li Jingliang at UFC 267 on Fight Island. Many believed that the durable Chinese welterweight, who had never been finished in the UFC, would pose a threat to Chimaev and that the bout would be a conclusive litmus test to show whether he was a legitimate title contender.

Chimaev secured a double-leg takedown and effortlessly choked out Jingliang in the very first round of their bout.

There was no doubt after the bout that Khamzat Chimaev is a real threat to Kamaru Usman's reign as the UFC welterweight champion. His background in sambo-style wrestling, coupled with his underrated striking and relentless aggression, will prove to be a real handful for anyone in the 170 lbs and 185 lbs divisions.

Chimaev is one of the most well-rounded fighters in the UFC, making him an incredibly tough matchup for anyone he fights. At just 27 years of age, it's scary to think that ‘Borz’ still has a lot to learn and is not even close to his prime.

Considering the fact that the UFC recognizes they have a superstar on their hands, as well as Chimaev's desire to stay active, it isn't out of the realm of possibility that he goes into 2023 as a two-division champion.

