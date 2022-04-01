Fighters in the UFC have made it to the promotion by taking opportunities by the reigns in an attempt to make the most out of their careers. Just entering the UFC is quite the feat in and of itself. Sticking around is much, much more difficult, however.

Winning fights, impressive performances, being good on the mic -- these are some things that'll prompt the organization to keep a fighter around. One method that isn't talked about as much, however, is being there for the company. Being eager to take fights, whether they be tough stylistically or on short notice, has kept fighters in the UFC even beyond their losing streaks.

Sam Alvey and Donald Cerrone come to mind. Both are currently going through a rough patch, but their commitment to the organization benefitting results in the organization being committed to them in return. Furthermore, this is a mentality that fans love to see.

Even beyond sanctioned bouts; fans love to see fighters that are the purest form of a fighter. Ready and willing to fight at all times, no matter who the possible adversary is. This confidence in ability has propelled many fighters into the spotlight. Be it for the company or for reputation's sake, here are 5 UFC fighters that are not afraid to fight anyone, anywhere, anytime.

#5. Donald Cerrone

McGregor v Cerrone

It wouldn't come as a surprise if Donald Cerrone's first words were "anytime, anywhere". 'Cowboy' has pulled through time and time again to fight the toughest of opponents. Whether he's taking on a champion or a newcomer, the 39-year-old is always game for a good scrap.

The Colorado native built his reputation around his overall love for fighting. 52 professional fights backs this claim up very well. Although things haven't gone his way in the octagon as of late, he's still dismissing the idea of retirement. Fighters with this innate passion for competing don't let the losses bother them too much.

Taking on Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson and Conor McGregor consecutively speaks on how much of a fighter's fighter Cerrone really is. His entire UFC run has been built off of him saying yes to the boss, no matter how tall a task he's assigned. This makes Cerrone one of the few that'll take on any fighter around his weight, on his home turf or theirs, whenever the UFC sees fit. Prolific fighter and fan-favorite, 'Cowboy' paved a new path for fighters to make an impact on the sport.

#4. Nate Diaz

Nate Diz stands in the octagon at UFC 263: Adesanya v Vettori 2

Nate Diaz is cut from a unique cloth. This is a fighter that grew up having to be ready and willing forae potential fight pending anytime or anywhere. This type of environment prompted both Nick and Nate Diaz to take up martial arts training.

Although he's now paid to fight, he's not afraid to use his skills for free. The Californian doesn't tolerate any disrespect thrown his way. Ready and willing to stand up for himself or his team at all times, it was imminent that Diaz would become a fan-favorite sooner or later. A 20-13 record may not look amazing at face value, but delving into the wins and losses shows a remarkable career with the company.

Most notably, Diaz was willing to step in on short notice to fight a streaking Conor McGregor, who finished the greatest featherweight of all time, Jose Aldo, in only 13-seconds. The two would eventually meet after disputes on weight class, and Diaz would win this bout via submission. The entire arena was in shock except for Nate Diaz, who famously let the world know that he was not surprised.

#3. Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev lands a massive strike at UFC Fight Night

Location, opponent, time -- these are variables that mean as little as nothing to the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev. He genuinely just wants to fight. Although 'Borz' had some inactivity due to the Covid-19 virus, he wound up returning as impressive as ever.

'Borz' called for his next fight as he was already in a battle. He picked up his opponent and held a conversation with Dana White simultaneously. The 27--year-old was asking for anyone, including Brock Lesnar. The 10-0 fighter has one of the quickest rises to fame in UFC history, and it's thanks to this mentality of his.

The skillset backs the confidence to a tee as well. 10-0, all by finish. Chimaev is taking a leap up the ranks to take on former title-challenger Gilbert Burns. While many would be hesitant to take this ambitious of a jump in competition, the athlete fighting out of Sweden is eager for this. Not only is he potentially one fight away from a welterweight title shot, but he's a threat to the middleweight division too. He's already jumped up to the weight class and scored a knockout victory in just 17-seconds.

#2. Jorge Mavidal

Jorge Masvidal strikes at UFC 272: Spivak v Hardy

Short notice title fight? Steakhouse in Miami? During a backstage interview? 'Gamebred' is always ready to fight. As a teenager, Masvidal tried his hand at backyard-fighting, which became popularized by the likes of the late Kimbo Slice.

Masvidal is a martial artist, too. It's just that fighter tendencies take over whenever Masvidal feels that things can become confrontational. A great record and some of the best boxing in the UFC has launched the 37-year-old up the rankings. This puts him in a position to show that he's not just fight ready in street situations. Kamaru Usman needed an opponent to replace Gilbert Burns on six day notice. Masvidal answered the phone and flew halfway across the world.

This was a valiant effort on the part of 'Gamebred'. While it's also a risk for Usman, who also deserves credit, it adds a lot more to the legend of Masvidal. Time and time again, Masvidal has stood his ground or jumped on opportunity, proving that he's as ready and willing a fighter as one could possibly be.

#1. Nick Diaz

Nick Diaz takes on Robbie Lawler at UFC 266

The older brother of Nate Diaz, Nick is obviously of the same cloth. Similar fighting styles and mentalities have made both of these fighters must-see inside and outside of the octagon.

Nick Diaz firmly believes that if he is to fight in the octagon, it should be financially worth it. However, if it's for respect's sake, then he's willing to fight anytime, regardless of whether it be in a hotel elevator or in a hospital, both of which have happened in the past.

The Stockton native really highlighted his willingness to always fight when Jason Miller interrupted Diaz's teammate, Jake Shields, during his post-fight interview. Miller asked for his rematch in a rather brash manner, and Diaz and his crew acted on the urge to stand up for their teammate. This began the infamous Strikeforce brawl.

