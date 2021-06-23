5 UFC fighters who can't stand Israel Adesanya

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is one of the biggest stars in the UFC right now. Since making his UFC debut in 2018, 'The Last Stylebender' has had an astronomical rise in the promotion.

It took the New Zealand fighter less than two years to capture UFC gold as he defeated former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 for the middleweight title.

Adesanya's dominance in the 185-pound division didn't stop there. 'The Last Stylebender' has gone on to successfully defend the title three times against Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori.

Among the title defenses, Adesanya also went up to light heavyweight to challenge Jan Blachowicz for the title. Despite a valiant effort, the 31-year-old lost the bout to Blachowicz via unanimous decision.

But Adesanya made a strong comeback when he returned to the middleweight division. He outclassed Vettori at UFC 263 and won a unanimous decision with all the three judges scoring the contest 50-45.

Despite all these accomplishments and accolades, there are still some fighters in the UFC who are unimpressed with Adesanya and cannot stand the sight of him.

Here is a list of five fighters who cannot stand Israel Adesanya.

#5 Kevin Holland

UFC Fight Night: Vettori v Holland

Kevin Holland has been making a lot of noise in the UFC lately. 'Big Mouth' stacked up 5 wins in the promotion in 2020 and was argued by many to be the 'Fighter of the Year'.

After his win over Charlie Ontiveros, Holland started shouting at Adesanya, who was sitting in the audience with UFC president Dana White.

Since that interaction, the two have been going back-and-forth, taking digs at each other every chance they get.

“...he got taking down and beat up there.” - Crackhead Kevin. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) March 21, 2021

Kevin Holland is spitting venom at Israel Adesanya ahead of #UFCVegas22:



"He just lost a fight where he got beat up on the feet and he's supposed to be the best striker in the sport."



Watch full video: https://t.co/yXhSRNr5hr pic.twitter.com/fRisw2ZzX2 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 20, 2021

We don't know if these two fighters will ever meet in the octagon but it is unlikely that their rivalry will end anytime soon.

